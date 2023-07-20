Share
News

Trump Holds Private Screening of 'Sound of Freedom,' Reveals His Thoughts on the Film

 By Maire Clayton  July 20, 2023 at 11:33am
Share

Former President Donald Trump screened the hit film “Sound of Freedom” at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

Jack Posobiec of Human Events, who attended the event, shared a video clip of Trump congratulating the film’s lead actor, Jim Caviezel, and Tim Ballard, the man who served as its inspiration, for its success.

“I hope you enjoyed it. It’s something I’m not sure if you’re supposed to enjoy or learn — it’s a combination, but it’s, that was a great movie,” the former president and leading 2024 GOP candidate said post-screening.

“Now I understand why it’s doing so well.”

Trending:
White House's Restricts Press Room to Key Conservative Outlet in New Rules Reset – More to Get the Boot Soon

Trump continued, “It’s setting records, by the way. It’s beating the biggest movies out.”

“I hope everyone had a fantastic time,” he said. “I did. It’s an incredible inspiration.”

Have you seen "Sound of Freedom"?

The former president sat in the front row for the screening with Caviezel and Ballard.

Sound of Freedom” tells the true story of a former government agent who devotes his life to rescuing children from sex trafficking.

Posobiec said Trump didn’t move “an inch” after the film began.


The former president later praised Caviezel in his speech, saying, “It was an honor getting to know you.”

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was also present for the screening and praised the film.

Related:
'QAnon Shaman' Reveals Elon Musk's Gracious Offer While He Was in Prison

“Sound of Freedom is an incredibly impactful film. It demonstrates the importance of the fight against sex trafficking worldwide,” Lake wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, “Sound of Freedom” surpassed $100 million at the domestic box office since its release, Variety reported.

The film managed to beat Disney’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” in its opening weekend and continues to gain traction with no signs of slowing down.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Maire Clayton
Maire Clayton graduated from Bryn Mawr College with a degree in English and Psychology. She joined The Western Journal in 2022.




Comedian Jim Breuer Defends Jason Aldean, Torches Leftist Hypocrisy in Trying to Cancel Song
'I'm a Jason Aldean Fan': Legendary Singer Backs Up Country Star, Says Controversial Song Is Not Racist
Dylan Mulvaney Heads Back to School to Seek Lucrative Speaking Gigs After Destroying Bud Light
Famous Singer Spotted Working Shift at Local Waffle House
Jake Owen Defends Jason Aldean After Rock Star's 'Low Blow' at 'Try That in a Small Town'
See more...

Conversation