Trump Holds Private Screening of 'Sound of Freedom,' Reveals His Thoughts on the Film

Former President Donald Trump screened the hit film “Sound of Freedom” at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

Jack Posobiec of Human Events, who attended the event, shared a video clip of Trump congratulating the film’s lead actor, Jim Caviezel, and Tim Ballard, the man who served as its inspiration, for its success.

“I hope you enjoyed it. It’s something I’m not sure if you’re supposed to enjoy or learn — it’s a combination, but it’s, that was a great movie,” the former president and leading 2024 GOP candidate said post-screening.

“Now I understand why it’s doing so well.”

BREAKING: President Trump congratulates Jim Caviezel, Eduardo Verastegui, and Tim Ballard for making Sound of Freedom pic.twitter.com/mVZscLTBFd — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 20, 2023

Trump continued, “It’s setting records, by the way. It’s beating the biggest movies out.”

“I hope everyone had a fantastic time,” he said. “I did. It’s an incredible inspiration.”

The former president sat in the front row for the screening with Caviezel and Ballard.

“Sound of Freedom” tells the true story of a former government agent who devotes his life to rescuing children from sex trafficking.

Posobiec said Trump didn’t move “an inch” after the film began.

President Trump sits front row center watching Sound of Freedom. Jim Caviezel on one side, Tim Ballard on the other He hasn’t moved an inch since the film began pic.twitter.com/tWarKv9ioK — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 20, 2023



The former president later praised Caviezel in his speech, saying, “It was an honor getting to know you.”

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was also present for the screening and praised the film.

“Sound of Freedom is an incredibly impactful film. It demonstrates the importance of the fight against sex trafficking worldwide,” Lake wrote on Twitter.

Sound of Freedom is an incredibly impactful film. It demonstrates the importance of the fight against sex trafficking worldwide. My husband Jeff & I are so thankful for the opportunity to join President Trump for a screening of @SOFMovie2023 tonight. pic.twitter.com/wuZstFSYLx — Kari Lake (@KariLake) July 20, 2023

On Thursday, “Sound of Freedom” surpassed $100 million at the domestic box office since its release, Variety reported.

The film managed to beat Disney’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” in its opening weekend and continues to gain traction with no signs of slowing down.

