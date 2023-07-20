Share
Trump Holds Private Screening of 'Sound of Freedom,' Reveals His Thoughts on the Film

 By Maire Clayton  July 20, 2023 at 11:33am
Former President Donald Trump screened the hit film “Sound of Freedom” at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

Jack Posobiec of Human Events, who attended the event, shared a video clip of Trump congratulating the film’s lead actor, Jim Caviezel, and Tim Ballard, the man who served as its inspiration, for its success.

“I hope you enjoyed it. It’s something I’m not sure if you’re supposed to enjoy or learn — it’s a combination, but it’s, that was a great movie,” the former president and leading 2024 GOP candidate said post-screening.

“Now I understand why it’s doing so well.”

Trump continued, “It’s setting records, by the way. It’s beating the biggest movies out.”

“I hope everyone had a fantastic time,” he said. “I did. It’s an incredible inspiration.”

The former president sat in the front row for the screening with Caviezel and Ballard.

Sound of Freedom” tells the true story of a former government agent who devotes his life to rescuing children from sex trafficking.

Posobiec said Trump didn’t move “an inch” after the film began.


The former president later praised Caviezel in his speech, saying, “It was an honor getting to know you.”

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was also present for the screening and praised the film.

“Sound of Freedom is an incredibly impactful film. It demonstrates the importance of the fight against sex trafficking worldwide,” Lake wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, “Sound of Freedom” surpassed $100 million at the domestic box office since its release, Variety reported.

The film managed to beat Disney’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” in its opening weekend and continues to gain traction with no signs of slowing down.

