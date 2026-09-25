President Donald Trump paid tribute to one of his supporters who died Thursday and was wounded the day an assassin’s bullet nearly took Trump’s life.

It was July 13, 2024, when Trump, on the campaign trail in Butler, Pennsylvania, was shot by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

The gunman was killed at the scene with the president being wounded in the ear. One of his supporters, 50-year-old retired volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore tragically lost his life that day while heroically protecting his family.

Two other men were wounded, then-57-year-old David Dutch, and then-74-year old Jim Copenhaver. Copenhaver, at 76, left us yesterday.

The president took to social media platform Truth Social to remember Copenhaver, praising his actions and character while wishing the best to his widow, Marianne Copenhaver.

“Jim Copenhaver, a true American Patriot, has passed away — A tremendous loss! More than two years ago in Butler, Pennsylvania, a crazed gunman attempted to stifle our America First Movement. Instead, Jim and so many other wonderful Patriots who love our Country, stood united in defense of our shared values of Freedom, Liberty, and Justice.

“After being wounded while protecting his family, Jim showed tremendous bravery, courageously continuing to FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT, and maintaining a positive spirit despite unimaginable hardships. His indelible legacy of love and devotion will forever endure.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the Copenhaver family, especially his incredible wife Marianne. God bless you all! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote.

Jim Copenhaver, a true American Patriot, has passed away — A tremendous loss! More than two years ago in Butler, Pennsylvania, a crazed gunman attempted to stifle our America First Movement. Instead, Jim and so many other wonderful Patriots who love our Country, stood united in… pic.twitter.com/Qh82EkxrvY — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) September 24, 2026

No official cause of death has been released.

According to NBC News, Copenhaver was hit by two bullets, one in the triceps and one in the abdomen.

That day signaled to millions of Trump’s supporters that the left’s rhetoric carries fatal consequences.

Deranged lunatic terrorists have been conditioned by years of messaging that labels the president a “Nazi” and a “fascist” to believe that he is an existential threat.

Butler would be followed by two other assassination attempts, one on Trump’s golf course in Palm Beach, Florida and another at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington D.C.

And yet they do not stop.

Leftist media members and Democratic politicians continue in their anti-Trump crusade — and the effects don’t stop with Trump.

On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security — citing numerous Democrats’ comments as the cause — noted a 1,649 percent increase of assaults on Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

There’s danger in being the president, there’s danger in working for him, and there’s danger in just being a supporter.

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