In 2020, former President Trump recognized the 20th anniversary of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act and signed an Executive Order on Combating Human Trafficking and Online Child Exploitation in the United States.

Trump also created the first-ever White House position focused solely on combating human trafficking.

Now, Trump is showing his support for the anti-trafficking movement again, by hosting a screening of “Sound of Freedom,” at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

President Donald J. Trump to Host Screening of “Sound of Freedom” at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster “President Trump will be joined at the screening by Eduardo Verástegui, Jim Caviezel and Tim Ballard.”

According to a press release by the former president’s campaign, “Trump will be joined at the screening by Eduardo Verástegui, Jim Caviezel and Tim Ballard.”

The press release also summarized Trump’s work as president to fight the scourge of human trafficking.

According to the release, under Trump’s leadership, there was a notable 14 percent increase in human trafficking convictions in 2017 compared to the previous year. Recognizing its significance, the Director of National Intelligence designated human trafficking as a top priority for American intelligence agencies in the same year.

Additionally, Trump became the first president to actively participate in the President’s Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons in 2018.

Throughout his presidency, Trump took historic measures to combat human trafficking and safeguard the vulnerable. Highlighting the movie and inviting its crew to Trump National Golf Club demonstrates his desire to continue to do what he can to help.

“Sound of Freedom” is a movie based on the true story of Tim Ballard and his fight against child sex trafficking. The movie has taken the “nation by storm” since its release over the July 4 weekend. But former President Trump has worked with the true-life protagonist of the movie long before he became a household name.

In 2019, Trump invited Ballard to the White House to share his experiences and emphasize the significance of the border wall. Trump oversaw the construction of over 450 miles of robust border wall and implemented stringent immigration policies, such as Title 42, aimed at preventing these heinous crimes from occurring along America’s southern border.

In contrast to the former president, U.S. Senate Republicans released a video on Wednesday claiming that President Joe Biden has “created the largest child trafficking ring in U.S. history.”

Additionally, the Department of Justice recently made discreet revisions to its webpage on child sex trafficking, removing substantial sections of information. These excluded portions include content on topics such as “International Sex Trafficking of Minors,” “Domestic Sex Trafficking of Minors,” and “Child Victims of Prostitution.”

There is a clear and convincing difference between the current administration’s disinterest in child trafficking and slavery as a critical issue and the former administration’s proactive approach toward combating it.

Under the current administration, the focus seems to be more on ensuring the right of children to mutilate their bodies rather than on the right of children not to be sold into slavery.

🚨Milwaukee County voting to become Wisconsin’s next “Sanctuary” for minor children seeking sex change drugs and genitalia removing operations.

Albert Einstein said, “If I were to remain silent, I’d be guilty of complicity.”

The silence from the Biden administration is deafening.

History has borne witness to which party opposed the abolition of slavery, and history will one day judge that very same party for their complicity in the modern-day version of that evil practice.

