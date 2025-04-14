Trump to Host Special Easter Service at White House, Top Preachers to Participate

President Donald Trump will be hosting an Easter dinner and worship service at the White House on Wednesday.

Preachers Greg Laurie, Franklin Graham, and Jentezen Franklin are all slated to participate, according to Fox News.

The Holy Week schedule for the president is being organized by the White House Faith Office.

“The newly created White House Faith Office is grateful to share that President Trump will honor and celebrate Holy Week and Easter with the observance it deserves,” Jennifer Korn, faith director of the White House Faith Office, told Fox.

“Throughout the week, we will distribute a Holy Week proclamation, a special presidential video message, [and] host a pre-Easter dinner and White House staff Easter service.”

In a statement released over the weekend on Palm Sunday, Trump said, “This Holy Week, Christians around the World remember the Crucifixion of God’s Only Begotten Son, our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and, on Easter Sunday, we celebrate His Glorious Resurrection and proclaim, as Christians have done for nearly 2,000 years, ‘HE IS RISEN!'”

“Through the pain and sacrifice of Jesus on the Cross, we saw God’s boundless Love and Devotion to all Humanity and, in that moment of His Resurrection, History was forever changed with the Promise of Everlasting Life,” the president continued.

He concluded, “We need God, we want God and, with His help, we will make our Nation Stronger, Safer, Greater, more Prosperous, and more United than ever before. Thank you, and HAPPY EASTER!”

This Holy Week, Christians around the World remember the Crucifixion of God's Only Begotten Son, our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and, on Easter Sunday, we celebrate His Glorious Resurrection and proclaim, as Christians have done for nearly 2,000 years, "HE IS RISEN!" Through… pic.twitter.com/iBuGo6CUPt — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 14, 2025

The White House Easter dinner will include hymns from the Marine Corps Band, as well as Christian opera singer Charles Billingsley, and remarks by Trump, per Fox.

Korn noted that the service “will be a special time of prayer and worship at the White House to be shared with Americans celebrating the week leading up to Resurrection Sunday.”

Laurie, pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in southern California, posted on X that he will be speaking at both the dinner and the worship service.

“We’ll be praying, reading Scripture, and lifting up the name of Jesus,” added Laurie, whose coming to the Christian faith as a teen in the late 1960s is the subject of the popular 2023 film “Jesus Revolution.”

“In a time when truth is blurred, what a contrast to see the resurrection of Christ honored — especially after last year’s Easter was marked by ‘Transgender Day of Visibility,'” Laurie wrote.

I’ve been invited to a special Easter dinner and worship service at the White House this week—alongside leaders like @Franklin_Graham and and @Jentezen We’ll be praying, reading Scripture, and lifting up the name of Jesus. In a time when truth is blurred, what a contrast to… pic.twitter.com/AwVJRFEYUz — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) April 14, 2025

Graham also highlighted on X, “What a contrast to Easter last year at the White House when President Biden declared the most holy day of the year on the Christian calendar ‘Transgender Day of Visibility.'”

1/2 What a contrast to Easter last year at the White House when President Biden declared the most holy day of the year on the Christian calendar “Transgender Day of Visibility.” https://t.co/EsCl9ynrEO — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) April 13, 2025

During Holy Week 2024, then-President Joe Biden issued a proclamation declaring Easter day to also be “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

“Biden’s defenders were quick to say he didn’t choose March 31 as the date for Transgender Day of Visibility, and that, since 2021, when Biden took office, the White House had issued the same proclamation every year on March 31,” Fox pointed out.

However, many people of faith found it to be a slap in the face on the holiest day of the Christian calendar. Jesus affirmed, by quoting from the book of Genesis, that God created humans male and female. In other words, there are just two genders, and God gives everyone their gender. He does not make mistakes.

Trump responded to Biden’s proclamation last year, saying he had shown a “total disrespect to Christians,” and declared Nov. 5, Election Day, will be “Christian Visibility Day.”

