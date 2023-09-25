Share
Trump Ignites Controversy by Claiming He's Buying a Glock During Gun Shop Visit

 By Jack Davis  September 25, 2023 at 4:56pm
A campaign opportunity to showcase former President Donald Trump’s support for the Second Amendment misfired on Monday.

Trump popped into Palmetto State Armory, a gun shop in Summerville, South Carolina, on Monday while he was campaigning in South Carolina, according to CNBC.

While he was there, he was fascinated with a special “Trump edition” handgun that has Trump’s photo on the handle. “Trump 45” is emblazoned on the gun’s slide.

‘They sell well?’ Trump asked, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

When told they did, he replied: “They like me.”

“I’m gonna buy one,” Trump said, adding seconds later, “I want to buy one.”

“Isn’t Glock a great gun?” Trump said.

So far, so good. Then Trump representative Steven Cheung posted a video of Trump at the shop, a post he later deleted.

“President Trump purchases a @GLOCKInc in South Carolina!” he wrote, according to the New York Post.

Do you support the Second Amendment?

The problem was that Trump could handle the gun and praise it to the skies, but federal law prohibits the sale of guns to people under felony indictment and bars them from receiving a gun “which has been shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce,” according to ABC.

Naturally, some of Trump’s fiercest critics, such as his niece, Mary L. Trump, pounced on this potential legal snafu:

There is a bit of gray area in that due to the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision that created a new landscape for gun regulations with appeals to that law working their way through the courts.

Cheung later said Trump did not buy a weapon.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia posted a similar sentiment which as of Monday evening was not taken down.

“President Trump doing a little shopping in South Carolina! He will protect our great Second Amendment!!’ she posted.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
