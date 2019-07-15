SECTIONS
Trump Ignites Democrats’ Fury by Telling Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Others To Leave America

By Steven Beyer
Published July 15, 2019 at 8:23am
President Donald Trump’s comments on Twitter about four Democratic women were met with sharp criticism over the weekend after he said they should “go back” and “fix” the communities from which they came.

Trump ostensibly took aim at congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar from Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley from Massachusetts.

The controversial remarks came early Sunday morning when Trump tweeted, “So interesting to see ‘Progressive; Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all).”

Do you think President Trump should apologize for his comments?

He said the congresswomen were “viciously” telling the “people of the United States” how the country should be run.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it’s done,” he continued.

Trump added that they “can’t leave fast enough,” and that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi “would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements.”

It wasn’t long after, however, that New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fired back at the president and said he “can’t conceive of an America that includes us.”

“Mr. President, the country I ‘come from,’ & the country we all swear to, is the United States,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

“But given how you’ve destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet,” she added.

She went on to criticize Trump while defending the likes of Omar, Tlaib and Pressley.

“You are angry because you can’t conceive of an America that includes us. You rely on a frightened America for your plunder,” the freshman Democrat from New York wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez added, “You can’t accept that we will call your bluff & offer a positive vision for this country. And that’s what makes you seethe.”

Congresswoman Tlaib also fired back at the President and said, “Yo [President Trump], I am fighting corruption in OUR country. I do it every day when I hold your admin accountable as a U.S. Congresswoman. Detroit taught me how to fight for the communities you continue to degrade & attack. Keep talking, you’ll be out of the WH soon.”

Representative Omar also shot back at the president, tweeting that he was “stoking white nationalism” because he was “angry that people like us are serving in Congress.”

Steven Beyer
Steven is a writer for The Western Journal and has written hundreds of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. He is a follower of Jesus, husband to an amazing wife and father to two beautiful girls.
