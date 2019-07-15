Trump Ignites Democrats’ Fury by Telling Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Others To Leave America

President Donald Trump’s comments on Twitter about four Democratic women were met with sharp criticism over the weekend after he said they should “go back” and “fix” the communities from which they came.

Trump ostensibly took aim at congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar from Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley from Massachusetts.

The controversial remarks came early Sunday morning when Trump tweeted, “So interesting to see ‘Progressive; Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all).”

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

He said the congresswomen were “viciously” telling the “people of the United States” how the country should be run.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it’s done,” he continued.

Trump added that they “can’t leave fast enough,” and that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi “would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements.”

It wasn’t long after, however, that New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fired back at the president and said he “can’t conceive of an America that includes us.”

“Mr. President, the country I ‘come from,’ & the country we all swear to, is the United States,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

Mr. President, the country I “come from,” & the country we all swear to, is the United States. But given how you’ve destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet. https://t.co/HLKQCotR8T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019

You are angry because you don’t believe in an America where I represent New York 14, where the good people of Minnesota elected @IlhanMN, where @RashidaTlaib fights for Michigan families, where @AyannaPressley champions little girls in Boston. /2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019

You are angry because you can’t conceive of an America that includes us. You rely on a frightened America for your plunder. You won’t accept a nation that sees healthcare as a right or education as a #1 priority, especially where we’re the ones fighting for it. Yet here we are. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019

But you know what’s the rub of it all, Mr. President? On top of not accepting an America that elected us, you cannot accept that we don’t fear you,either. You can’t accept that we will call your bluff & offer a positive vision for this country. And that’s what makes you seethe. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019

“But given how you’ve destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet,” she added.

She went on to criticize Trump while defending the likes of Omar, Tlaib and Pressley.

“You are angry because you can’t conceive of an America that includes us. You rely on a frightened America for your plunder,” the freshman Democrat from New York wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez added, “You can’t accept that we will call your bluff & offer a positive vision for this country. And that’s what makes you seethe.”

Congresswoman Tlaib also fired back at the President and said, “Yo [President Trump], I am fighting corruption in OUR country. I do it every day when I hold your admin accountable as a U.S. Congresswoman. Detroit taught me how to fight for the communities you continue to degrade & attack. Keep talking, you’ll be out of the WH soon.”

Yo @realDonaldTrump, I am fighting corruption in OUR country. I do it every day when I hold your admin accountable as a U.S. Congresswoman. Detroit taught me how to fight for the communities you continue to degrade & attack. Keep talking, you’ll be out of the WH soon. #TickTock — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 14, 2019

Representative Omar also shot back at the president, tweeting that he was “stoking white nationalism” because he was “angry that people like us are serving in Congress.”

