Trump Immediately Calls Elizabeth Warren on the Phone After She Accuses Him of 'Driving Up Costs for Families'

It appears that longtime political foes President Donald Trump and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts had a curious phone call recently — at least according to one of them.

Warren (often derided as “Pocahontas” by Trump for her past dubious claims about having Native American roots) took to X on Monday to claim that her National Press Club speech attacking the president’s economy prompted a phone call from Trump.

Here’s what Warren had to say:

Donald Trump called me today. It’s long past time to deliver lower costs for working people. pic.twitter.com/DTpLureu2g — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 12, 2026

“This morning, I gave a speech noting how Donald Trump is driving up costs for families, sowing terror and chaos in our communities, and abusing his power to prosecute anyone who criticizes him,” Warren wrote. “I also laid out an argument for how Democrats should fight back and win.

“In my remarks, I made it clear that despite promising to lower costs On Day One, Trump has done nothing but raise costs for families. I said that if he really wants to get something done, including capping credit card interest rates or lowering housing costs, he would use his leverage and pick up the phone.

“After my speech, the President called me, and I delivered this same message on affordability to him directly. I told him that Congress can pass legislation to cap credit card rates if he will actually fight for it. I also urged him to get House Republicans to pass the bipartisan ROAD to Housing Act, which passed the Senate with unanimous support and would build more housing and lower costs.

“No more delays. It’s time to deliver relief for American families,” she added.

Now, this is just one side of this story, and Trump has not issued a public response on Truth Social or elsewhere, at the time of this writing, that would corroborate Warren’s claims.

Trump, who typically responds to vitriol with vitriol — especially in regard to his Democratic counterparts — calling up Warren for a cordial policy discussion seems hard to believe.

That being said, there is reason to believe Warren’s story could be true because she did touch on something Trump has been vocal about: capping credit card rates.

On Friday, Trump took to Truth Social to broach the credit card issue and, perhaps surprisingly, largely seems aligned with what Democrats are asking for on this one issue.

“Please be informed that we will no longer let the American Public be ‘ripped off’ by Credit Card Companies that are charging Interest Rates of 20 to 30%, and even more, which festered unimpeded during the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration,” Trump posted. “AFFORDABILITY! Effective January 20, 2026, I, as President of the United States, am calling for a one year cap on Credit Card Interest Rates of 10%.

“Coincidentally, the January 20th date will coincide with the one year anniversary of the historic and very successful Trump Administration. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

As of this writing, it’s unclear if Trump plans to implement this temporary cap via legislation or executive order, but legislation may be a tough hill to climb.

As CBS News noted, Trump may face pushback from a Republican-majority Congress on the issue after bank stocks dipped over the weekend, following Trump’s initial interest rate Truth Social post.

