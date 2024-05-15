Share
Trump Immediately Issues a Blistering Response to Biden's Debate Challenge

 By Jack Davis  May 15, 2024 at 7:21am
Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is “ready to rumble” after President Joe Biden publicly challenged him to two debates — even as Biden is shying away from three others.

“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal,” Biden said in the video posted to X.

“I’ll even do it twice. So let’s pick the dates, Donald. I hear you’re free on Wednesdays,” Biden said.

Within an hour, Trump took up the challenge in a post on Truth Social.

“Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever faced — He can’t put two sentences together!” Trump wrote.

“Crooked is also the WORST President in the history of the United States, by far. It’s time for a debate so that he can explain to the American People his highly destructive Open Border Policy, new and ridiculous EV Mandates, the allowance of Crushing Inflation, High Taxes, and his really WEAK Foreign Policy, which is allowing the World to ‘Catch on Fire,’” Trump continued.

Should the debates be in front of a live audience?

“I am Ready and Willing to Debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September. I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue, although Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds – That’s only because he doesn’t get them. Just tell me when, I’ll be there. ‘Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!’” Trump concluded.

The public comments come as the Biden campaign has said it will not participate in three debates organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates, according to The New York Times. Those are scheduled for Sept. 16, Oct. 1 and Oct. 9.

The Times report said that Biden’s campaign is pushing for a June debate as an antidote to Trump’s lead in the polls, including Trump’s lead in most swing states.

The Biden campaign has also proposed its own rules for debates, which the Times report said have not yet been accepted by the Trump campaign.

The Biden campaign has terms for which networks it wants to host a debate, proposing rules that the Times said would include CBS News, ABC News, CNN and Telemundo. It wants the debates held in a TV studio with no audience.

“There should be firm time limits for answers, and alternate turns to speak — so that the time is evenly divided and we have an exchange of views, not a spectacle of mutual interruption,” the Biden campaign letter said.


“A candidate’s microphone should only be active when it is his turn to speak, to promote adherence to the rules and orderly proceedings,” the Biden campaign proposal said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
