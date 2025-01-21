Trump Immediately Makes Sweeping Changes to Oval Office, Restores Military Tribute Removed by Biden

America’s commander-in-chief has brought the presence of America’s military back to the Oval Office on Monday.

Military flags for each branch of the service, which were removed during the term of former President Joe Biden, have been restored by President Donald Trump, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Although Trump kept a portrait of Benjamin Franklin that Biden had hung after he succeeded Trump in 2021, the current president did away with a portrait of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt and a bust of labor leader Cesar Chavez that Biden had installed.

Where Roosevelt’s portrait hung, one of George Washington adorns the wall over the fireplace, flanked by one of Alexander Hamilton and one of Thomas Jefferson.

A bust of Winston Churchill that Biden removed has returned, while one of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., which Trump displayed in his first term and Biden did in his, is still there.

The First Photos of President Trump’s Oval Office Remodel. pic.twitter.com/KtiUzX3nuC — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 20, 2025

Trump, who had a portrait of Andrew Jackson on the wall in his first term, has a new Jackson portrait, as well as images of the Trump family.

Trump famously had a red button in the Oval Office which called for a Diet Coke. That button has also returned.

Trump’s Oval Office revamp restores the Diet Coke button, Jackson’s portrait, and military flags from his first term. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/vR8XjIeAoQ — AF Post (@AFpost) January 21, 2025

“We love the Oval Office,” Trump said Monday at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington. “The wars start and end there. Everything starts and ends at the Oval Office.”

Trump uses the Resolute Desk, as did Biden, which was a gift to America from Queen Victoria and was made from the timbers of the HMS Resolute, an Arctic exploration ship.

Trump just gave an absolutely incredible upgrade to the Oval Office. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mfFnauKobV — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 20, 2025

Amid all the changes, one tradition remains, according to USA Today.

During a Monday news conference in the Oval Office, Trump was asked if Biden left the traditional letter from a departing president to his successor.

“He may have,” Trump said. “Wait, don’t they leave it in the desk?”

Trump found the letter in a drawer of the Resolute Desk.

“Thank you very much, I may not have seen this for months,” Trump said.

