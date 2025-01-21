Share
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles watches as President Donald Trump speaks to journalists in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2025.
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles watches as President Donald Trump speaks to journalists in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2025. (JIM WATSON / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump Immediately Makes Sweeping Changes to Oval Office, Restores Military Tribute Removed by Biden

 By Jack Davis  January 21, 2025 at 7:08am
America’s commander-in-chief has brought the presence of America’s military back to the Oval Office on Monday.

Military flags for each branch of the service, which were removed during the term of former President Joe Biden, have been restored by President Donald Trump, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Although Trump kept a portrait of Benjamin Franklin that Biden had hung after he succeeded Trump in 2021, the current president did away with a portrait of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt and a bust of labor leader Cesar Chavez that Biden had installed.

Where Roosevelt’s portrait hung, one of George Washington adorns the wall over the fireplace, flanked by one of Alexander Hamilton and one of Thomas Jefferson.

A bust of Winston Churchill that Biden removed has returned, while one of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., which Trump displayed in his first term and Biden did in his, is still there.

Trump, who had a portrait of Andrew Jackson on the wall in his first term, has a new Jackson portrait, as well as images of the Trump family.

Trump famously had a red button in the Oval Office which called for a Diet Coke. That button has also returned.

“We love the Oval Office,” Trump said Monday at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington. “The wars start and end there. Everything starts and ends at the Oval Office.”

Trump uses the Resolute Desk, as did Biden, which was a gift to America from Queen Victoria and was made from the timbers of the HMS Resolute, an Arctic exploration ship.

Amid all the changes, one tradition remains, according to USA Today.

During a Monday news conference in the Oval Office, Trump was asked if Biden left the traditional letter from a departing president to his successor.

“He may have,” Trump said. “Wait, don’t they leave it in the desk?”

Trump found the letter in a drawer of the Resolute Desk.

“Thank you very much, I may not have seen this for months,” Trump said.

