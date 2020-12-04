Even if President Donald Trump’s legal team hasn’t proved them in court, allegations continue trickling in that indicate the 2020 presidential election might have had serious integrity problems — and the president is calling out government agencies that witnesses say were involved.

“Whistleblowers reveal that the USPS is responsible for tampering with hundreds of thousands of ballots,” Trump tweeted Friday of a One America News Network report.

“@OANN This long time Democrat stronghold got rid of massive numbers, especially in swing states, during and before delivery of the ballots,” he wrote. “Well documented evidence!”

Whistleblowers reveal that the USPS is responsible for tampering with hundreds of thousands of ballots. @OANN This long time Democrat stronghold got rid of massive numbers, especially in swing states, during and before delivery of the ballots. Well documented evidence! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2020

The network outlined shocking claims surrounding the U.S. Postal Service, including people backdating ballots and the disappearance of hundreds of thousands of completed mail-in ballots.

These allegations aren’t from some right-wing startup network’s conspiracy theory mill, but rather from witnesses who spoke to the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society. The national conservative legal organization is conducting an independent investigation into alleged voter fraud in several battleground states.

Findings from the project were released Tuesday, and the Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard detailed some of the most significant allegations.

In Wisconsin, Nathan Pease, a subcontractor hired by the USPS, said he was approached by two different workers on separate occasions with the claim that nearly 100,000 ballots received the day after Election Day were being backdated so as not to be thrown out for their late arrival.

Similar claims of workers backdating ballots were also made by workers in Pennsylvania and Michigan, where witnesses also said they were directed to dump Trump’s campaign mail into “Undeliverable Bulk Business Mail” bins and to deliver Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s mailers on time.

The Amistad Project also heard from Gregory Stenstrom, a Pennsylvania tech expert who claimed that voting machines were improperly updated and accessed against protocol while workers mishandled jump drives, making it nearly impossible to verify votes without a serious audit.

The most distressing claim came from Jesse Morgan, a truck driver hired by the USPS to bring a trailer full of completed mail-in ballots across state lines.

He told the Amistad Project that he brought the ballots from Bethpage, New York, through Harrisburg to a stop in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he said his trailer packed with many as 288,000 ballots went missing.

These allegations, if true, implicate workers from the USPS and prove the concerns that the president and others had to widespread vote-by-mail, especially in key states, were well-founded.

There is a great misconception that the right is clamoring to overturn the election results to re-elect Trump, but that’s simply not the case.

Quite the contrary, I hope — pray — that these allegations and others are untrue or exaggerated, because that means we can still trust our fellow Americans to play fair and let the best man win in national elections.

But it’s hard to keep dismissing claims about a stolen election when each day brings new evidence of potential voter irregularities and fraud.

What makes these scenarios plausible is not that there is a centralized conspiracy with a puppet master at the top pulling all the strings, but rather that the left’s concerted efforts to paint Trump as an evil dictator since he announced his presidential candidacy five years ago.

It wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect many different people scattered across many locations throughout the U.S. to have the same idea to do their part to overthrow the villain they believed him to be.

After all, riots in cities throughout the nation erupted under the banner of Black Lives Matter without significant public affiliation or coordination prior to their spontaneous outbreak last May when George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody.

Somehow, thousands of people went from being law-abiding citizens to vandals and arsonists seemingly overnight, loosely based on the BLM movement but more a product of the zeitgeist at the time.

The same could be true of voter fraud, with workers using nefarious means to stop Trump because it was just sort of the next logical thing to do after years of propaganda against him.

We don’t know if any of these claims about the Postal Service are true and possibly never will, but it’s often said that where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and it seems more and more like this election was a smoldering heap from day one.

