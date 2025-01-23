Trump Implies Biden's Biggest Mistake Was Not Pardoning Himself: 'Funny Thing'

Imagine former President Joe Biden awakening from Wednesday’s four-hour afternoon nap, reaching a rare state of semi-lucidity, and suddenly gasping.

“Hey, Jack. What did you forget?” he might say to himself before realizing the truth. “Oh no. They forgot to put it on my desk before I left on Monday. Those lying, dog-faced pony soldiers.”

Then, to continue our imaginary scene, picture Biden turning on the television Wednesday evening and watching President Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, describe what a “funny thing” he thought it was that Biden, amid the flurry of last-minute pardons the former president doled out on Monday, neglected to pardon himself.

“This guy went around giving everybody pardons,” Trump said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Indeed he did.

On Monday morning, just prior to Trump’s inauguration, Biden issued preemptive pardons to deep-state operatives in and out of government, including Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a man intimately connected to a slew of injustices associated with the 2020-21 COVID scare; Mark Milley, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Liz Cheney, former Republican congresswoman from Wyoming; current Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California; and others.

Later that morning, the outgoing president also gave preemptive pardons to five members of his family.

“And you know the funny thing, maybe the sad thing,” Trump continued, “is, he didn’t give himself a pardon. And, if you look at it, it all had to do with him.”

The U.S. Constitution neither authorizes nor expressly forbids presidential self-pardons.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I was given the option… I said, ‘I’m, not going to pardon anybody. We didn’t do anything wrong.’ We had people that suffered… [Biden] went around giving everybody pardons… and it all had to do with him.” pic.twitter.com/L4c5fandSD — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 22, 2025

Biden, of course, falls asleep rather easily. But those words might have kept him awake for a while.

Moreover, in conjunction with other comments Trump made to Hannity during the same interview, they should have Biden concerned.

“I went through four years of hell by this scum that we had to deal with,” Trump said in another clip posted to X.

“It’s really hard to say that they shouldn’t have to go through it also,” he later added.

🚨🔥BREAKING: President Trump SCORCHES his enemies: “I went through four years of hell with this scum I had to deal with. I spent millions of dollars in legal fees, and I won. It’s really hard to say that they shouldn’t have to go through it also.”

pic.twitter.com/hWh7pfFeEV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 23, 2025

Since Trump’s victory in the 2024 election, Democrats have adopted a number of coping mechanisms to deflect from the real meaning of his return to the White House.

For instance, they like to tell themselves that Americans elected Trump to bring down costs and nothing more.

I don’t care if Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland. I just want to know what he’s going to do to lower the cost of groceries. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 8, 2025

In some cases, different anti-Trump accounts on X have copied and pasted the same Democrat talking points.

Voters elected Donald Trump to bring down costs. Not to take a wrecking ball to our national security, democracy or public health. We should be working to help people struggling to make ends meet. Not whatever this is.

@AdamSchiff — Lyra (@Lyra01_) November 19, 2024

Voters elected Donald Trump to bring down costs. Not to take a wrecking ball to our national security, democracy or public health. We should be working to help people struggling to make ends meet. Not whatever this is. — Yesthismethatmatterbuthitho (@heyiamherfhd) November 22, 2024

Will Biden be charged with a crime? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 69% (112 Votes) No: 31% (50 Votes)

They do this, of course, for the same reason Biden issued those pardons: as a preemptive measure. After all, they need Americans to believe that Trump does not have a mandate to destroy the deep state.

But he does. Voters elected Trump to bring down costs and bring down the vicious, corrupt, tyrannical monsters who ran the U.S. government for the last four years, or in many cases for much longer.

Biden may have awakened to the fact that the imminent reckoning for that monstrous deep state will include him, too.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.