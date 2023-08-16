Trump Indictment Pattern Continues as Fourth Is Handed Down Hours After Damning Hunter Biden Report

Ok, now this is just getting ridiculous.

For the fourth time, an indictment of former President Donald Trump came right around the time Hunter Biden got bad news.

Either the two of them have their timelines intertwined by some “Twilight Zone” type phenomenon, or something is rotten in the state of our nation.

Here’s the timeline, mainly provided by Breitbart.

First time:

March 16: Hunter Biden admits that the Biden family has made millions in deals with China — and a spokesman complains about a “wild and baseless right-wing conspiracy.”

March 17: News leaks of Trump’s first indictment by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, shifting the news cycle.

Second time:

June 8: Republicans on the House Oversight Committee confirm the existence of an FBI FD-1023 file containing allegations about President Joe Biden’s involvement in Ukraine.

Do you think these indictments are election inference? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (20 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

June 9: Special counsel Jack Smith releases a grand jury indictment against Trump in a documents-related case.

Third time:

July 31: Devon Archer, a close business associate of Hunter Biden, testifies before the House Oversight Committee that Joe Biden, as vice president, was part of at least 20 business calls with Hunter Biden while associates were present.

August 1: Smith unveils Trump’s indictment related to the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

And now, the fourth time:

August 11: Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints a special counsel for the Hunter Biden case; Aug. 14: Fox releases report on Biden transition team being tipped to planned FBI interview with Hunter Biden.

August 14: A Georgia grand jury indicts Trump for his statements about the 2020 election.

The report about a special counsel being named in the Hunter Biden investigation is a huge development, even if it was slammed immediately by Trump and other Republicans because the special counsel Garland appointed was U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, the same man who’s been in charge of investigating Hunter Biden for years.

The publicity of the announcement — even on a Friday afternoon in August — forced the establishment media to give more space to the story of the Hunter Biden investigation.

Then on Monday, just hours before the latest Trump indictment was became public, Fox News released a bombshell report that the FBI had tipped off the Biden transition team and Secret Service headquarters in December 2020 about a planned interview with Hunter Biden, which eventually did not take place at all.

Fox News obtained the transcript of an interview that took place on July 17 by an FBI whistleblower and supervisory special agent who had worked at the FBI for over 20 years.

The whistleblower told congressional investigators that the next day, the day of the interviews, FBI officers “weren’t allowed to go to the house” and that they had to wait “a block or two away,” according to Fox News.

The officer said they were eventually not able to interview Hunter Biden.

It drew even more public attention to the Hunter Biden case — and then the Trump indictment broke.

In a tweet, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas called the Rod Serling-narration-worthy coincidences “nakedly political.”

“Every time bad news comes out about Hunter or Joe Biden, you can set a stopwatch & within hours, some clown goes & indicts Donald Trump again,” Cruz wrote.

“Then all of the little lemmings in the media run and say, “Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump,” he added.

The timing here is nakedly political. Every time bad news comes out about Hunter or Joe Biden, you can set a stopwatch & within hours, some clown goes & indicts Donald Trump again. Then all of the little lemmings in the media run and say, “Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump.” pic.twitter.com/0uQARpxQhg — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 15, 2023

On Real America Voice, Mike Davis, founder and president of Article III Project, a group that promotes “constitutionalist” judges, called the indictment of Trump “loud, long and lawless.’

Davis said Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fanny Willis is “bringing an organized crime conspiracy indictment that you would bring against the mob against President Trump, his lawyers, and his top advisers for the non-crime of objecting to a presidential election, which is allowed by the Electoral Count Act of 1887.”

“This latest indictment down in Georgia… is going to help Trump win the presidency by 2 or 3 percentage points, comfortably.”@Article3Project’s @mrddmia breaks down the “lawfare” being brought against President Trump by the Democrats and Fulton County DA Fani Willis and how… pic.twitter.com/kbSwjd5sCw — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) August 15, 2023



But the Democrats don’t care how outrageous their charges are. The outcomes of their outlandish charges are exactly what they want: In the short term, to distract from Hunter Biden’s business dealings, criminal charges, and the broader connection to his dad, President Joe Biden.

And in the long term, to keep Trump so busy fighting cases that he cannot fight the election.

However, the polls seem to indicate that Trump is more a competitor with both hands and one foot tied behind his back than all of Joe and his Democrat allies put together.

If Trump still wins after all of this, it will be a humiliation for the Democrat Party, the likes of which this country has never seen before.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.