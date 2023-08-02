Share
Commentary

Trump Indictment Pattern Emerges as Jack Smith Announces Third Set of Charges

 By Rachel Emmanuel  August 2, 2023 at 6:21am
Well, well, well … Is anyone surprised?

Former President Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday … again.

The indictment came one day after bad legal news for President Joe Biden’s family … again.

Special counsel Jack Smith announced a grand jury’s indictment against Trump on four federal charges stemming from Trump’s attempts to contest the 2020 presidential election, Fox News reported. The announcement came one day after former Hunter Biden business partner, Devon Archer, testified at the House Oversight Committee.

Comer Floored: DOJ Sends 'Troubling' Letter Days Before Devon Archer Is Set to Testify on Biden Business Dealings


Archer revealed that the Ukrainian energy company Burisma had hired Hunter Biden for his influence with then-Vice President Joe Biden and that he had financial gains from dealings with China.


This is the third set of federal charges brought against Trump, and the fourth time this year that Trump has faced an indictment the day of or the day after bad news surrounding Hunter Biden means bad news for the Biden administration.

Do you think the charges against Trump are politically motivated?

Half the country must be clairvoyant because we all saw this coming.

As the legal hits against the former president are unleashed time and time again in perfectly synchronized timing to the mountain of evidence of influence-peddling to foreign countries, including some of our potential enemies, by the Biden family, it seems like Trump’s Democratic political opponents aren’t even pretending the use of the “justice” system is unbiased.

But let’s explore these “coincidences,” as summarized by Breitbart.

The April Indictment

Harvard Law Professor Declares Jan. 6 Trump Indictment Is Not Likely to 'Survive'

In April, Kathy Chung, a former Biden aide, testified at the House Oversight Committee that the White House narrative about Biden’s storage of classified documents was false.

Coincidentally, on the same day, Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced a grand jury had indicted Trump on charges regarding payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The June Indictment

In June, lawmakers made public an unclassified FBI-generated record detailing an alleged criminal scheme involving former Vice President Joe Biden and a Ukrainian business executive. The record in question was an FD-1023 form, obtained through legally protected disclosures made by whistleblowers within the Justice Department.


One that same day, special counsel Smith announced an indictment of Trump for allegedly retaining classified White House documents illegally.

The June Superseding Indictment

The bizarre connection between bad news Biden’s legal troubles and Donald Trump continued. Later in June, Hunter Biden’s “sweetheart” plea bargain for two tax misdemeanors and a gun violation with federal prosecutors in Delaware unraveled in court after a judge raised concerns about a provision that protected Hunter Biden from potential prosecution related to his financial dealings, which possibly also implicated President Biden.


One day later, Smith announced a superseding indictment on Trump’s document case.

Despite the desperate attacks to divert public interest from the Bidens by weaponizing the DOJ against Trump, a New York Times/Sienna poll shows Trump and Biden tied in a potential rematch.

Given the sequence of events, you can smell the desperation coming from Attorney General Merrick Garland’s office.

If anyone still thinks all of this is a coincidence, there’s a Hunter Biden painting they might want to buy for its investment value.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Rachel Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
Conversation