Well, well, well … Is anyone surprised?

Former President Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday … again.

The indictment came one day after bad legal news for President Joe Biden’s family … again.

Special counsel Jack Smith announced a grand jury’s indictment against Trump on four federal charges stemming from Trump’s attempts to contest the 2020 presidential election, Fox News reported. The announcement came one day after former Hunter Biden business partner, Devon Archer, testified at the House Oversight Committee.

🚨BREAKING: Trump indicted on 4 counts in Special Counsel probe into Jan. 6: “Conspiracy to Defraud the United States, Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding, Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct and Official Proceeding, and Conspiracy Against Rights” pic.twitter.com/OUiQy0QEL9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 1, 2023

On Jan 6 ⁦⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ tells crowd to peacefully protest. He gets indicted by Biden’s DOJ. Joe skims millions from Ukraine and Communist China. Nothing. Yes, Americans see it for what it is. I will work harder than ever to re-elect Trump https://t.co/0f62G1FTLr — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 1, 2023



Archer revealed that the Ukrainian energy company Burisma had hired Hunter Biden for his influence with then-Vice President Joe Biden and that he had financial gains from dealings with China.

🚨ITS HAPPENING🚨 Biden’s de facto lawyer Rep. Daniel Goldman is visually shaken, sweaty and in PANIC after hearing Devon Archer’s testimony. Goldman admits Joe DID coordinate with Hunter’s business associates but he was just to “say hi” Watch the PANICpic.twitter.com/WVEYbYPnWW — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 31, 2023



This is the third set of federal charges brought against Trump, and the fourth time this year that Trump has faced an indictment the day of or the day after bad news surrounding Hunter Biden means bad news for the Biden administration.

Do you think the charges against Trump are politically motivated? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1196 Votes) No: 1% (7 Votes)

Half the country must be clairvoyant because we all saw this coming.

As the legal hits against the former president are unleashed time and time again in perfectly synchronized timing to the mountain of evidence of influence-peddling to foreign countries, including some of our potential enemies, by the Biden family, it seems like Trump’s Democratic political opponents aren’t even pretending the use of the “justice” system is unbiased.

But let’s explore these “coincidences,” as summarized by Breitbart.

The April Indictment

In April, Kathy Chung, a former Biden aide, testified at the House Oversight Committee that the White House narrative about Biden’s storage of classified documents was false.

Meanwhile, House Oversight Committee chairman @RepJamesComer just revealed that testimony from Joe Biden’s former VP assistant Kathy Chung “undermines” the WH story about his classified documents. They were not in a “locked closet” and they were moved in May 2022, not Nov 2022. pic.twitter.com/tHXT2TPWjF — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) April 4, 2023

Coincidentally, on the same day, Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced a grand jury had indicted Trump on charges regarding payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg claims Trump covered up 2016 Election crimes – April 4, 2023https://t.co/inrCeB4zdz — R.C. Davis (@MrRCDavis) April 5, 2023

The June Indictment

In June, lawmakers made public an unclassified FBI-generated record detailing an alleged criminal scheme involving former Vice President Joe Biden and a Ukrainian business executive. The record in question was an FD-1023 form, obtained through legally protected disclosures made by whistleblowers within the Justice Department.

🚨🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVE: President Joe Biden was allegedly paid $5 million by an executive of the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, where his son Hunter Biden sat on the board, a confidential human source told the FBI during a June 2020 interviewhttps://t.co/a51Pn8kqmG — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 9, 2023



One that same day, special counsel Smith announced an indictment of Trump for allegedly retaining classified White House documents illegally.

The June Superseding Indictment

The bizarre connection between bad news Biden’s legal troubles and Donald Trump continued. Later in June, Hunter Biden’s “sweetheart” plea bargain for two tax misdemeanors and a gun violation with federal prosecutors in Delaware unraveled in court after a judge raised concerns about a provision that protected Hunter Biden from potential prosecution related to his financial dealings, which possibly also implicated President Biden.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Hunter Biden’s plea deal falls apart in the courtroom. His attorneys shouldn’t have lied to the clerk of the court.pic.twitter.com/VL3cwwgSTf — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 26, 2023



One day later, Smith announced a superseding indictment on Trump’s document case.

Despite the desperate attacks to divert public interest from the Bidens by weaponizing the DOJ against Trump, a New York Times/Sienna poll shows Trump and Biden tied in a potential rematch.

Given the sequence of events, you can smell the desperation coming from Attorney General Merrick Garland’s office.

If anyone still thinks all of this is a coincidence, there’s a Hunter Biden painting they might want to buy for its investment value.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.