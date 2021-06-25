Path 27
News

Trump Insists Kids Shouldn't Receive COVID Vaccine: 'They Don't Need It'

Dillon Burroughs June 25, 2021 at 7:21am
Path 27

Former President Donald Trump said during a Newsmax interview on Friday morning that “young people shouldn’t get” the COVID-19 vaccine, arguing their immune systems are “very strong.”

“I’m the vaccine person,” Trump said during a call-in interview on “Wake Up America.”

“I don’t think that children should get it and I think people should have the freedom on getting it,” he added. “They can’t be forced because they do have rights.”

Trump added “I don’t think young people, you know with young people, their immune system is very strong … you can look at, there’s one area where 35,000 people died in a certain state, and they had nobody below the age of, I think, 16, died. Nobody. They had one person, I think that had a serious condition, a precondition.”

He added, “So I just feel young people shouldn’t get it. They don’t need it.”

Trending:
White Supremacist Don Lemon? Tucker Nails CNN Anchor for Wildly Racist Home Décor

Trump also noted his relationship with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci: “I didn’t listen to [Fauci] too much. Had I listened to him, it would’ve been not so good.”

The comments came as President Joe Biden’s administration recently announced it was unlikely to reach its goal of 70 percent of American adults being vaccinated by July 4.

Jeffrey Zients, the head of the White House COVID-19 response team, highlighted the positives of the vaccination program despite admitting the administration’s goal likely would not be met, according to ANI News.

“We set 70 percent of adults as our aspirational target. We have met or exceeded it for most of our population. This is a remarkable achievement,” he said.

“Today, nearly 80 percent of people 65 and older are fully vaccinated. … For Americans who are 40 years old and over, 75 percent have received at least one shot.

Related:
Trump Alleges Major Election 'Cover Up' in Michigan, With Officials 'Doing Everything Possible' to 'Hide the Truth'

“For Americans 30 and older, we have met the president’s goal of one shot. That’s right, we have met the president’s 70 percent goal of all Americans 30 and over,” he said.

But as for all adults, meaning everyone 18 and over, Biden’s administration needs “a few extra weeks,” he said, according to NBC News.

“The reality is, many younger Americans have felt like COVID-19 is not something that impacts them and have been less eager to get the shot,” he said.

The Trump interview also highlights the increased pressure many parents are facing to vaccinate their children.

A growing number of schools and college campuses are encouraging or even requiring vaccination of students, including Rhodes College in Memphis, which plans to charge unvaccinated students an extra $1,500 per semester, WATN-TV reported.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Path 27
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
Georgia Judge Allows Key Ballot Review Case to Move Forward
Trump Insists Kids Shouldn't Receive COVID Vaccine: 'They Don't Need It'
Ted Cruz Makes Big Move to Block Critical Race Theory Funding at Federal Level
Trump Alleges Major Election 'Cover Up' in Michigan, With Officials 'Doing Everything Possible' to 'Hide the Truth'
New York Issues Punishment to Rudy Giuliani for 'False and Misleading Statements' About Election
See more...

Conversation