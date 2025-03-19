Share
Commentary

Trump Installs Special Curtain in the Oval Office: Protects New Addition - A Copy of One of Our Most Precious Treasures

 By Ben Zeisloft  March 19, 2025 at 6:00am
President Donald Trump moved a copy of the Declaration of Independence to the Oval Office this week, sharing pictures of the document hanging on the wall.

Trump shared images of himself pulling back a dark blue curtain on Monday to reveal a framed copy of the document.

The pictures were deleted from his official X account for unclear reasons, but other prominent social media accounts also shared them.


White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement, “The Nationals Archives delivered the Declaration of Independence to the White House at the president’s request,” according to The Hill.

“It is displayed in the Oval Office where it will be carefully protected and preserved,” she added.

The copy now hanging near the Resolute Desk is not the original copy, which is displayed at the National Archives.

While the original has very faded letters, the copy in the White House has very clear and legible writing, according to the Associated Press.

The Hill reported that the White House did not provide more information about which specific copy is now in the Oval Office.



But there are at least 26 original copies in existence, according to a webpage from the Declaration Resources Project at Harvard University.

“There is only one copy of the engrossed and signed Declaration of Independence, in the National Archives in Washington, D.C.,” the webpage said. “This copy was produced and signed several weeks after the Declaration of Independence was first published.”

“It is estimated that John Dunlap produced 200 copies of his broadside of the Declaration of Independence, the first printing of the text,” the initiative added.

“Of that original number, there are 26 known copies of the Dunlap broadside in the world today.”

It’s not clear why Trump moved the copy of the Declaration into view of his work area.

But the content of that monumental document may offer a clue.

Part of the Declaration says, “[W]hen a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”

Despite many breathless claims from the leftists to the contrary, Trump has no designs to take over the government and install himself as a dictator by tearing the Constitution to ribbons.

His second term, much like his first term, will instead be defined by throwing off not the legitimate order of the Constitution, but by throwing off the deep state shadow government, which subverts that legitimate order.

The deep state, which resists the will of the people and upholds the will of a select few elites, are the despots we must throw off.

Let’s hope that Trump is successful in that task and that he indeed manages to provide new guards for the future security of our nation and people.

Ben Zeisloft
