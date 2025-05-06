Share
Commentary
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, was clearly uncomfortable with some of President Donald Trumps statements during their meeting with the media in the Oval Office at the White House Tuesday.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, was clearly uncomfortable with some of President Donald Trumps statements during their meeting with the media in the Oval Office at the White House Tuesday. Carney, who was elected into office last week, met with President Trump to discuss trade and the recent tariffs imposed on Canada. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Trump Interrupts Canadian Prime Minister to Issue a Crushing Reality Check: 'There's No Reason for Us to Be Subsidizing Canada'

 By Randy DeSoto  May 6, 2025 at 1:29pm
Share

President Donald Trump and new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had a few tense moments in the Oval Office before Tuesday, particularly when the issue of trade came up.

Trump set the table even before Carney arrived at the White House, posting on Truth Social, “I look forward to meeting the new Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney. I very much want to work with him, but cannot understand one simple TRUTH — Why is America subsidizing Canada by $200 Billion Dollars a year, in addition to giving them FREE Military Protection, and many other things?”

“We don’t need their Cars, we don’t need their Energy, we don’t need their Lumber, we don’t need ANYTHING they have, other than their friendship, which hopefully we will always maintain. They, on the other hand, need EVERYTHING from us! The Prime Minister will be arriving shortly and that will be, most likely, my only question of consequence,” he added.

Early in their Oval Office sit-down, Trump said to Carney, “I think we have a lot of things in common. We have some tough points to go over, and that’ll be fine.”

Carney’s background is in finance, having previously served as head of the Bank of Canada and with Goldman Sachs before that, so he and Trump do share the businessman-turned-politician experience. Carney is now head of Canada’s Liberal Party.

During the public portion of their meeting, which lasted about 30 minutes, Carney said, “We are the largest client of the United States in the totality of all the goods [imported].”

He went on to note that the cars exported from Canada to the U.S. are made up of 50 percent U.S. parts.

Do you approve of the way Trump is handling Canada?

Trump jumped in, saying this is a point of conflict between the two countries.

“This is a very friendly conversation, but we want to make our own cars. We don’t really want cars from Canada, and we put tariffs on cars from Canada, and at a certain point, it won’t make economic sense for Canada to build those cars,” he asserted.

In other words, Trump did not back down one bit, making a visibly uncomfortable moment for Carney.

Related:
'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O'Leary Schools Anti-Trump Reporter on Tariffs in Contentious Interview

But the president continued, saying, “And we don’t want steel from Canada, because we’re making our own steel, and we’re having massive steel plants being built right now as we speak.”

Trump argued, “Because of past thinking of people, we have a tremendous deficit with Canada, and they have a surplus with us, and there’s no reason for us to be subsidizing Canada,” adding, “Canada’s a place that will have to be able to take care of itself, economically.”

Trump concluded, “It’s hard for the American taxpayer to say ‘gee whiz, we love doing that.’”

Carney clearly wanted to respond, but the president ended the public portion of the meeting at that point.

One thing is certain: Trump’s playing hardball with the prime minister.

He did say some positive things about the USMCA trade agreement with Canada and Mexico negotiated during his first term, offering that it was a good start, but it was a transitional deal and due for renegotiation next year.

So the takeaway from the whole exchange is that Trump wants to significantly rebalance the trade relationship with Canada in a way that will hurt our neighbors to the north, economically, but promote U.S. job growth.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Illegal Deported by Trump Now Accused of Planning Satanic 'Execution of Children' at Lady Gaga Concert
Trump Administration Releases List of Key Judicial Nominees
White House Issues Blistering Response to Biden's First Interview Since Leaving Office: 'This Feels Like Abuse'
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Unexpected Announcement Sets Off Scramble Among House Democrats
Supreme Court Gives Trump DOD Big Victory Regarding Ban on Transgenders in Military
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation