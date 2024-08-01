Share
Commentary

Trump Introduces Staffer Who Saved His Life During Horrifying Shooting - 'Tell Her to Come Out Here'

 By C. Douglas Golden  August 1, 2024 at 5:49am
Share

It’s a chart that former President Donald Trump credits with saving his life. And, on Wednesday, we met the woman responsible for it not far from where an assassin’s bullet almost cut him down.

At a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the GOP presidential nominee brought up the staffer who created the chart on illegal immigration that caused Trump to turn his head at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last month just as attempted assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, shot at him.

Instead of hitting him square in the head, Crooks hit Trump in the ear; the attempted assassin was shot dead.

Trump told the audience that he was “thrilled to be back in this beautiful state,” the U.K. Daily Mail reported, adding: “As you know this is my first return to the state since my rally in Butler.”

As for the chart that saved his life, he was talking about it during a segment of the rally focused on human trafficking, which he noted was “at a level five times greater than it ever was before.”

Trending:
Black Voters Leap to Trump's Defense, Say Kamala Really Is a Race Chameleon

“You can see it on a certain chart that I have,” Trump said. “You know, this chart saved my life … I’m going to sleep with that chart for the rest of my life.”

And then he decided to get the woman responsible for the chart out in front of the crowd.

“She should come out. Just tell her to come out here for a second,” Trump said, giving instructions to his team. “Quick, quick, quick, quick, you got to get her.”

“She saved in my life, in a sense. Here she is!” Trump exclaimed.

Are you voting for Trump?

The shy staffer, meanwhile, just said, “hi” into the mic and walked away, laughing.



“No, she’s a computer genius,” Trump continued, noting that the chart was used at “less than 20 percent” of his rallies and had always been put up on his left. In Butler, it was on his right.

“It would have been a perfect hit” had it been in its normal position, Trump told the audience, adding the unnamed computer genius was “flabbergasted” he asked for it so early in his Butler rally.

The data on the chart was, according to Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, from him; as the New York Post noted, he said he’d “been developing it since 2014, adding to it every month.”

Related:
Biden Admin's John Kirby Puts a Damper on Prisoner Exchange Victory Lap: 'Nobody's Delighted'

“He liked it. He turned it over to his staff. They made a few changes in terms of graphics, but he used it that day and he’s been using it ever since,” Johnson said.

And then, of course, it saved Trump’s life on July 13.

So, is he going to be a different Donald Trump now that a bullet has hit him?

“When I got hit, everyone thought I was going to be a nice guy and they thought I changed. Remember? Right before the Republican Convention,” he told the crowd.

“And I really agreed with that for about eight hours or so,” he added, the crowd laughing. “And then I realized they were trying to put me in prison for doing absolutely nothing wrong.”

He may be more grateful, but he’s the same Donald underneath.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Embattled Boxer Imane Khelif Left Past Female Fighter Thanking God for Survival, Long Before Olympic Match
Watch: Pat McAfee Drops Bomb on Olympic Boxer Imane Khelif After Female Opponent Gets Obliterated
Angela Carini Receives Huge Opportunity After Being Brutalized by Embattled Olympic Boxer Imane Khelif
Trump Drops 8-Word Bomb After Olympic Boxer Leaves Female Opponent Brutalized
Joe Rogan Gives Scary Take on Race Between Trump and Harris, Says What We All Should Worry About - 'Very Bizarre'
See more...

Conversation