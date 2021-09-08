Gold Star mother Shana Chappell made headlines after her scathing diss of President Joe Biden after the dignified transfer of our 13 fallen service members’ remains last month.

Now, the mother of fallen U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Mae’Lee Grant Nikoui — who was killed in the bombing outside of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 26 — is inviting former President Donald Trump to her son’s funeral.

“I would love if some how my President (you Mr. Trump) could be present as i lay my Beautiful baby boy Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui to rest,” she wrote in a Sept. 2 Facebook post in response to a statement issued by Trump himself.

“It would be such an honor to meet the real President of the United States of America, President Trump.”

“I love you and America loves you,” she added.

According to Fox News, Trump responded in an email statement from his Save America PAC on Labor Day, saying, “Thank you Shana … our Country loves you and especially loves your beautiful boy, Kareem.”

Trump did not indicate whether he would attend the Sept. 18 funeral, but accepting the invitation would be a touching way to honor one of our nation’s heroes lost in the line of duty that day.

And, in light of the discontented consensus Gold Star families seem to have for Biden, the gesture would create a discernible contrast to the president’s own actions.

On Aug. 30, Chappell said Biden disrespected her during their meeting on the day of the dignified transfer of the 13 heroes’ remains by making the conversation about his son Beau instead of those lost in the bombing.

She fired back at him publicly on social media.

“I know my face is etched into your brain!” she wrote. “I was able to look you straight in the eyes yesterday and have words with you.”

“Remember i am the one who stood 5 inches from your face and was letting you know i would never get to hug my son again, hear his laugh and then you tried to interrupt me and give me your own sob story and i had to tell you ‘that this isn’t about you so don’t make it about you!!!

“You then said you just wanted me to know that you know how i feel and i let you know that you don’t know how i feel and you do not have the right to tell me you know how i feel!” she added.

Chappell has been vocal in her support for the former president, just as she has remained equally vocal in her criticism of Biden.

Needless to say, she reserves every right to voice her opinion — especially considering the sacrifices she made through the loss of her son.

Nikoui’s father, Steve Nikoui, has also blamed Biden for his son’s death. He spoke through tears as he told The Daily Beast he wanted to “respect the office” of the president, but couldn’t in light of what had transpired.

“They sent my son over there as a paper pusher and then had the Taliban outside providing security,” he said. “I blame my own military leaders … Biden turned his back on him. That’s it.”

Steve Nikoui, like Chappell, has also been supportive of Trump, and said he was “happy” his son joined the Marines during Trump’s tenure in office, according to the outlet.

Considering the different approaches of Trump and Biden toward the Gold Star families who tragically lost loved ones, it’s easy to see why Nikoui’s family’s loyalty lies with one instead of the other.

Let’s hope Trump comforts this grieving Gold Star mother further by accepting her invitation.

She and the rest of our heroes’ loved ones deserve all the support they can garner during such a dismal time.

