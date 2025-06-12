Trump Invites 'the Toughest Vote in the History of the US' to White House Party

Even before his political career began, President Donald Trump had cultivated a reputation that he’s a wheeling, dealing maverick of a business negotiator.

(The president even famously wrote a book entitled, “Trump: The Art of the Deal.”)

Trump is now having to put those purported skills to the test as he tries to get his One Big Beautiful Bill Act codified.

Republican budget hawks, like Rep. Thomas Massie and Sens. Rand Paul and Ron Johnson, have voiced major concerns about the impact the OBBB would have on the ballooning national debt.

DC has learned nothing. The uniparty already owns the $2.2 trillion deficit from continuing Biden’s spending. Now they want to add $5 trillion more by raising the debt ceiling—with no strings attached. I’m not blocking the bill. I asked for a simple fix. If they refuse to… pic.twitter.com/160LVMyHf4 — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 11, 2025

Despite fierce pushback from Trump, those hawks have dug their heels in — to say nothing of other concerns that the GOP has with the Congressional spending bill.

Now, Trump appears to be taking a different tack to try and convince at least one of these dissenting voices in Paul.

Or, as Trump described him, “the toughest vote in the history of the U.S. Senate.”

The president took to his Truth Social platform to clear up an apparent misunderstanding with Paul.

The Kentucky senator had previously said that he had been uninvited to the White House picnic party slated for Thursday, due to that aforementioned opposition to the OBBB, as reported by Newsweek.

Trump dispelled that fallacy — but made clear that he wanted to talk to Paul should he take up the White House invite.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.12.25 08:52 AM EST pic.twitter.com/uuV50k2tIT — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 12, 2025

“Of course Senator Rand Paul and his beautiful wife and family are invited to the BIG White House Party tonight,” Trump posted Thursday. “He’s the toughest vote in the history of the U.S. Senate, but why wouldn’t he be?

“Besides, it gives me more time to get his Vote on the Great, Big, Beautiful Bill, one of the greatest and most important pieces of legislation ever put before our Senators & Congressmen/women. It will help to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

“I look forward to seeing Rand. The Party will be Great!”

Paul responded to this invite on X, and did note that — at the very least — he and the president agreed on one key matter:

This is a promising sign of things to come—and if there’s one thing @POTUS and I agree on, it’s that my wife is beautiful. pic.twitter.com/6nPlo205d1 — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) June 12, 2025

“This is a promising sign of things to come—and if there’s one thing [the president] and I agree on, it’s that my wife is beautiful,” Paul posted shortly after Trump’s message went live.

