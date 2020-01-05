Trump to Iran: We Just Spent $2 Trillion on Military Equipment - Hit 1 American & We're Sending It Your Way

President Donald Trump warned Iran Sunday that after a military buildup Trump launched upon assuming office, the United States is fully prepared for war.

“The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way…and without hesitation!” Trump tweeted Sunday.

The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way…and without hesitation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

From the Iranian side, Maj. Gen. Hossein Dehghan said Iran’s response to the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike will “for sure be military,” according to CNN.

TRENDING: Chelsea Clinton Racks Up $9 Million Worth of Compensation for Serving on Corporate Board

Dehghan is the main military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“It might be argued that there could be proxy operations. We can say America, Mr. Trump, has taken action directly against us — so we take direct action against America.”

Dehghan indicated that Iran would not be dissuaded from its chosen course by a series of Trump tweets warning Iran not to attack.

….targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

“It was America that has started the war. Therefore, they should accept appropriate reactions to their actions,” Dehghane said.

“The only thing that can end this period of war is for the Americans to receive a blow that is equal to the blow they have inflicted. Afterward, they should not seek a new cycle,” he said.

Not to be deterred, Trump took to Twitter later to tease a “disproportionate response” to any Iranian action.

These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

RELATED: Secret Service 'Aware' of Comedian George Lopez's Comment About Trump Bounty

Also on Sunday, the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution calling on the next Iraqi government formed to send American forces packing, ending an agreement made when the U.S. returned to Iraq to help rid the nation of the Islamic State, according to Fox News.

“The Iraqi government has an obligation to end the presence of all foreign forces on Iraqi soil and prevent it from using Iraqi lands, waters, and airspace or any other reason,” Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi said.

The action had been expected, and the prospect was a subject of a phone call Friday between media representatives and National Security Advisor Robert C. O’Brien, according to a White House media pool report.

“The United States has invested enormous amounts of blood and treasure in helping the Iraqi people, our friends in Iraq, build up a democracy after Saddam Hussein and the brutal regime that he operated for many, many years about this regime that was — in a tough region — was particular in its cruelty to its own people,” O’Brien said.

“So the American people have been extraordinarily generous with their lives and with their treasure to the people of Iraq, to help them move forward. So, you know, we’d certainly be very disappointed if there was some sort of adverse decision by the Iraqi parliament, the Council of Representatives, with respect to our continued ability to assist the people of Iraq,” he said.

On the ground in Iraq, U.S. officials announced that training efforts with Iraqi forces have been paused.

U.S. forces will now focus on protecting troops in Iraq from expected retaliation from Iran or the militia groups it supports.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.