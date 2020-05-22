President Donald Trump expressed outrage over a video of a 75-year-old Michigan care home patient being beaten that surfaced on social media on Thursday.

“Is this even possible to believe? Can this be for real?” Trump tweeted. “Where is this nursing home, how is the victim doing?”

Is this even possible to believe? Can this be for real? Where is this nursing home, how is the victim doing? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

Trump was responding to a video showing a brutal beating at the Westwood Nursing Center in Detroit, Fox News reported.

In the graphic video, a younger man can be seen relentlessly punching an elderly man in the face. Both men are believed to be patients in the nursing home.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic violence and language that some viewers will find offensive.

He is talking about this video. NEW: Police have arrested a man for allegedly beating an elderly man in a nursing home in Detroit, Michigan, after videos of the incident surfaced online. ***Warning: Graphic Content***#homenursingpic.twitter.com/ZlOGHgsQAd — Ben Suliman (@mgotoo16) May 22, 2020

“It absolutely shattered my heart. It just broke my heart how anyone could be capable of this kind of brutality,” Jo Ann Uhler told WJBK. Uhler had spotted the video on social media and contacted the authorities.

“How does this guy have free rein to just go into other patients’ rooms and physically abuse them and no one is aware of it?”

It is unclear if the nursing home knew about the brutal beating with WJBK reporting that Ann Arbor police were told the staff knew. According to WDIV-TV, however, staff told police they had not seen the video.

“Why has this been covered up because they are responsible for the care of these patients whether it be this young man if he has a mental issue or these elderly patients who can’t defend themselves,” Uhler said.

Detroit Police arrested the 20-year-old patient and the elderly man was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the incident took place on May 15 as the nursing home remains locked down in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Westwood has been cooperating with the police and will continue to do so,” Saif Kasmikha, an attorney representing the home, said in a statement.

“The safety, health, and well-being of our residents remains a top priority of Westwood. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

Uhler wondered what would have happened if the nursing home had not been on lockdown and loved ones had been allowed inside.

“Honestly I think that if they were receiving visitors and family members, that this would have been addressed a lot quicker than something like this having to evolve on Twitter,” she said.

