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Trump Isn't the Problem: Dems Called John McCain and Mitt Romney Racists and Nazis, Too
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Democrats are once again claiming that if President Donald Trump simply toned down his rhetoric, people would stop trying to kill him.
That is the narrative being pushed in the aftermath of the latest incident.
Last weekend, yet another deranged leftist traveled with the kinds of firearms many Democrats say should be banned, with the intent to end the president’s life.
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