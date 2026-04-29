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Then-Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, left, and U.S. Sen John McCain recite the Pledge of Allegiance during a Memorial Day tribute on May 28, 2012, in San Diego, California.
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Then-Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, left, and U.S. Sen John McCain recite the Pledge of Allegiance during a Memorial Day tribute on May 28, 2012, in San Diego, California. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Trump Isn't the Problem: Dems Called John McCain and Mitt Romney Racists and Nazis, Too

 By Johnathan Jones  April 29, 2026 at 3:59pm
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Democrats are once again claiming that if President Donald Trump simply toned down his rhetoric, people would stop trying to kill him.

That is the narrative being pushed in the aftermath of the latest incident.

Last weekend, yet another deranged leftist traveled with the kinds of firearms many Democrats say should be banned, with the intent to end the president’s life.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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