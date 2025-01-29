Share
Commentary
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents guide illegal immigrants onboard a C-17 Globemaster III at the Tucson International Airport in Tucson, Arizona, on Thursday.
Commentary
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents guide illegal immigrants onboard a C-17 Globemaster III at the Tucson International Airport in Tucson, Arizona, on Thursday. (Dept. of Defense - Senior Airman Devlin Bishop / Getty Images)

Trump Issues Big Beautiful Quotas to ICE Officers for Arrests of Illegals

 By Samantha Chang  January 29, 2025 at 6:39am
Share

President Donald Trump has ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to arrest at least 1,875 illegal aliens a day as part of his sweeping plan to squelch illegal border crossings.

The directive sets a quota of 75 arrests per day for each of ICE’s 25 field offices, the New York Post reported.

As of Tuesday evening, the agency had arrested more than 4,500 migrants since Trump began his second term last week, by conducting raids across the country — including in the left-wing “sanctuary cities” of New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver, and Boston.

However, Trump is disappointed with the results so far and has demanded a more aggressive approach, insiders told The Washington Post.

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller confirmed the quota on Tuesday, but noted that it’s a minimum — not a maximum.

“The numbers you cited are a floor, not a ceiling,” Miller told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“The goal is to arrest at least that many, but hopefully many more.”

Is 1,800 arrests per day actually too few?

In response to performative left-wing emotional blackmail, the Trump administration said it’s prioritizing illegal aliens who have criminal convictions in their homelands.

“An ICE official who was not authorized to discuss the quota said the agency’s list of criminal suspects was sufficiently long, so officers would be able to continue prioritizing public safety and national security threats to meet quotas,” the Washington Post reported.

Of course, leftists’ sham argument that only migrants who are “criminals” should be deported is absurd because anyone who snuck across the border has broken federal immigration laws.

Related:
Watch Tom Homan's Quote of the Week: Joy Reid Is 'Dumber Than a Box of Rocks'

The other disingenuous argument pushed by leftists is that arresting 1,000 migrants a day is too much, while ignoring that this wouldn’t even make a dent in the migrant invasion of the past four years.

Even if you accept the low estimate that 10 million migrants unlawfully entered during Joe Biden’s presidency, you’d need to deport 6,850 migrants a day just to undo the damage in four years.

Consider this: If Trump kept the arrest quota at a paltry 500 a day, it would take 55 years to fix Biden’s mass infestation.

No one has the time or the patience for this farcical filibustering.

Conservative pundits slammed contrived emotional outrage decrying Trump’s deportation program.

“Selena Gomez will cry about illegals who love Mexico more than America being sent back to their home country, but not shed a single tear for the countless Americans killed by illegals or the children trafficked because of a porous border,” X commentator Kangmin Lee noted.

Some X users pointed out that former President Barack Obama deported far more illegal aliens than any other U.S. president in history.

Indeed, Obama’s deported so many migrants that he was crowned the “Deporter-in-Chief.”

Where is the Hollywood and corporate media outrage over this fact?

During his two terms, Obama deported 3 million migrants.

“This is exactly what President Trump is doing right now, but Democrats still pretend to be outraged,” former GOP congressional candidate Christian Collins said.

Not only is Trump doing the right thing, but he’s doing exactly what millions of Americans voted him into office to do.

No nation — no matter how rich or powerful — can survive the metastatic impact of unfettered illegal immigration, which drains public resources, erodes social cohesion, and endangers national security.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Trump Issues Big Beautiful Quotas to ICE Officers for Arrests of Illegals
Colombia Bows Knee to Trump, Will Take Illegals, Gives POTUS Every Single Thing He Wants
Klaus Schwab Introduces Trump at Davos, POTUS Takes Command and Shreds Their New World Order
1,000 Soldiers and 500 Marines Deploying to Border, Trump Plans to Send Thousands More
Barron Trump's Tailor Reveals Side of President's Son Most Will Never Get to See: 'Hilarious ... Super-Sharp'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation