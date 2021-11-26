Since former President Donald Trump left office, there have been rumors and speculation concerning if, or perhaps when, he will announce that he is running for the presidency again in 2024.

Yesterday, Trump issued a Thanksgiving statement that many interpret as possibly hinting at his plans to run again.

“America will never fail, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction. Too many generations of greatness are counting on us. Enjoy your Thanksgiving knowing that a wonderful future lies ahead!” the statement said.

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “A very interesting time in our Country, but do not worry, we will be great again—and we will all do it together. America will never fail, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction. Too many generations… pic.twitter.com/JXeCtRoRUh — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 25, 2021

Trump has commented before that he is considering running again.

Fox News had an exclusive interview with the former president on Nov. 8 and asked about his plans for 2024.

“I am certainly thinking about it and we’ll see. I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms,” Trump said.

Trump has not promised to run, as he clarified to Fox News.

“It doesn’t mean I will … It’s probably appropriate, but a lot of people are waiting for that decision to be made,” he said.

Trump also added that “a lot of great people who are thinking about running are waiting for that decision, because they’re not going to run if I run.”

Some of Trump’s former staff however, are quite certain that he will run again.

Mark Meadows, who was the chief of staff under Trump, told SiriusXM in October that he was ready to bet that Trump would run for the president again, as Insider reported.

“If I were a betting, man … I would tell you to loan me all your money. I would put all my money in, and I would bet that he’s running again,” Meadows said.

Meadows said that he concluded this after having spoken to Trump “multiple” times a week.

“He’s in, and we will count on him running,” he said.

If Trump does decide to run again, polls have already shown that his support among Republicans is still strong.

Quinnipiac University released a poll on Oct. 19, showing that 78 percent of Republicans would like to see Trump run again in 2024.

According to the poll, an overall majority of Americans do not want to see Trump run again, but Republicans are largely supportive.

“Democrats say 94 – 4 percent and independents say 58 – 35 percent that they do not want to see Trump run. Republicans, however, say 78 – 16 percent that they do want to see Trump run for president in 2024, compared to 66 – 30 percent in May,” the poll concluded.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has also said he plans to run for re-election in 2024, CNN reported earlier this week.

But Biden’s approval numbers are low.

According to another Quinnipiac University poll, Biden only has 36 percent approval.

“Americans give President Biden a negative 36 – 53 percent job approval rating, while 10 percent did not offer an opinion,” the poll reported.

So in light of the disapproval of Biden, many Americans are waiting to see how the race for 2024 will begin to play out.

“And Democrats were pummeled in the November elections, adding to concerns about Democrats’ chances in the 2022 midterm elections and Biden’s vision of the future for the party,” CNN reported.

