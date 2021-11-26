Share
News
Former President Donald Trump waves prior to Game Four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on Oct. 30 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Former President Donald Trump waves prior to Game Four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on Oct. 30 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Michael Zarrilli / Getty Images)

Trump Issues Big Thanksgiving Message That Has Supporters Thrilled

 By Abby Liebing  November 26, 2021 at 10:15am
Share

Since former President Donald Trump left office, there have been rumors and speculation concerning if, or perhaps when, he will announce that he is running for the presidency again in 2024.

Yesterday, Trump issued a Thanksgiving statement that many interpret as possibly hinting at his plans to run again.

“America will never fail, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction. Too many generations of greatness are counting on us. Enjoy your Thanksgiving knowing that a wonderful future lies ahead!” the statement said.

Trending:
Watch: Joe Biden Verbally Struggles to Answer Basic Question from Reporter

Trump has commented before that he is considering running again.

Fox News had an exclusive interview with the former president on Nov. 8 and asked about his plans for 2024.

“I am certainly thinking about it and we’ll see. I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms,” Trump said.

Trump has not promised to run, as he clarified to Fox News.

Do you want Trump to run again in 2024?

“It doesn’t mean I will … It’s probably appropriate, but a lot of people are waiting for that decision to be made,” he said.

Trump also added that “a lot of great people who are thinking about running are waiting for that decision, because they’re not going to run if I run.”

Some of Trump’s former staff however, are quite certain that he will run again.

Mark Meadows, who was the chief of staff under Trump, told SiriusXM in October that he was ready to bet that Trump would run for the president again, as Insider reported.

“If I were a betting, man … I would tell you to loan me all your money. I would put all my money in, and I would bet that he’s running again,” Meadows said.

Related:
Woke Mob Wins Again: 187-Year-Old Thomas Jefferson Statue Removed from New York's City Hall

Meadows said that he concluded this after having spoken to Trump “multiple” times a week.

“He’s in, and we will count on him running,” he said.

If Trump does decide to run again, polls have already shown that his support among Republicans is still strong.

Quinnipiac University released a poll on Oct. 19, showing that 78 percent of Republicans would like to see Trump run again in 2024.

According to the poll, an overall majority of Americans do not want to see Trump run again, but Republicans are largely supportive.

“Democrats say 94 – 4 percent and independents say 58 – 35 percent that they do not want to see Trump run. Republicans, however, say 78 – 16 percent that they do want to see Trump run for president in 2024, compared to 66 – 30 percent in May,” the poll concluded.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has also said he plans to run for re-election in 2024, CNN reported earlier this week.

But Biden’s approval numbers are low.

According to another Quinnipiac University poll, Biden only has 36 percent approval.

“Americans give President Biden a negative 36 – 53 percent job approval rating, while 10 percent did not offer an opinion,” the poll reported.

So in light of the disapproval of Biden, many Americans are waiting to see how the race for 2024 will begin to play out.

“And Democrats were pummeled in the November elections, adding to concerns about Democrats’ chances in the 2022 midterm elections and Biden’s vision of the future for the party,” CNN reported.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.




Trump Issues Big Thanksgiving Message That Has Supporters Thrilled
White House Doctor: Biden Has Growth 'Thought to Be Potentially Pre-Cancerous' Removed
Three White Men Murdered a Young Black Man: The Trial You Mysteriously May Not Have Heard About from the Media
Mom's Pics Reported to Facebook After What People Spotted in Her Left Hand
Son Eats Thanksgiving Dessert Cake; Moments Later, He Was Lifeless in His Dad's Arms
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.