Trump Issues Blistering Response to Woke 'So-Called Bishop': 'Nasty in Tone and Not Compelling'

After being harangued by Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde at what was supposed to be a religious service Tuesday, President Donald Trump fired back.

“The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater,” Trump posted Wednesday on Truth Social.

“She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart,” Trump wrote.

Trump derided Budde for not consulting the facts before chastising Trump.

“She failed to mention the large number of illegal migrants that came into our Country and killed people. Many were deposited from jails and mental institutions. It is a giant crime wave that is taking place in the USA,” he wrote.

“Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job! She and her church owe the public an apology!” he wrote.

Budde turned the traditional National Cathedral prayer service into her personal liberal pulpit as she addressed Trump.

“In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now,” Budde said.

“There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some who fear for their lives,” she continued.

Should national prayer ceremonies be moved elsewhere? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (3106 Votes) No: 6% (186 Votes)

🚨 Dear Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde There is no such thing as transgender children Donald Trump is your President Have a nice day! pic.twitter.com/GKsywAEhzE — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) January 21, 2025

“And the people, the people who pick our crops and clean our office buildings, who labor in poultry farms and meat-packing plants, who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals, they, they may not be citizens or have the proper documentation,” Budde continued to direct at Trump. “But the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors. They are faithful members of our churches …”

“I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away, and that you help those who are fleeing war zones and persecution in their own lands, to find compassion and welcome here,” she added.

🚨 Dear Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde There is no such thing as transgender children Donald Trump is your President Have a nice day! pic.twitter.com/GKsywAEhzE — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) January 21, 2025

Trump’s call for an apology was unlikely to find a response. Trump’s scolding came the same day as Sean Rowe, presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, said the church is on the side of illegal immigrants.

“To our siblings who are at risk of deportation or of being separated from those you love, know that your story is our story, and your dignity is inseparable from our own. We stand with you, and we will face these challenges together,” he wrote.

The person giving this sermon should be added to the deportation list. pic.twitter.com/d7a2z1CM6s — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) January 21, 2025

Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia suggested that if Budde likes illegal immigrants so much, she should share their fate.

“The person giving this sermon should be added to the deportation list,” he wrote in a post on X.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.