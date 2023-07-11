Trump Issues Blistering Statement on Biden's 'Embarrassing Admission' About US Weapons Stockpiles

Former President Donald Trump has issued a scathing statement in response to the Biden administration’s decision to send controversial cluster bomb munitions to Ukraine in yet another round of multimillion-dollar aid.

“Joe Biden should not be dragging us further toward World War III by sending cluster munitions to Ukraine,” Trump said in his July 11 statement. “[H]e should be trying to END the war and stop the horrific death and destruction being caused by an incompetent administration.”

“These unexploded cluster munitions will be killing and maiming innocent Ukrainian men, women, and children for decades to come, long after the war — we pray — has ended,” Trump added.

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “Joe Biden should not be dragging us further toward World War III by sending cluster munitions to Ukraine…We must stop this insanity, immediately end the bloodshed in Ukraine, and return to a focus on America’s vital interests.” pic.twitter.com/k9OlkxF95T — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 11, 2023

Trump’s blistering response comes on the heels of last week’s announcement that as part of another $800 million aid package, Biden has OK’d shipments of cluster munitions, which are devices filled with numerous smaller bombs that distribute themselves across a wide area instead of just hitting one spot after being dropped by air or fired from artillery.

These devices are controversial because of the number of “duds” in them that leave small armed bombs littering the landscape that only explode if someone picks them up or tampers with them. This often happens years after any particular conflict ends as people — especially children — come across the devices lying around long after battles end.

This style of munition has earned the scorn of more than 120 countries, which have organized a pledge to ban their use.

Human Rights Watch noted on its website that these 120 nations have signed onto the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions, which prohibits the use of these devices. However, neither the United States, Russia nor Ukraine have signed onto this pledge.

A year ago, Biden’s own administration claimed that the use of cluster bombs was a “potential war crime,” but apparently, things have now changed.

Trump also went on to blast Biden for his seeming admission that the U.S. has run down its own stockpiles of munitions by shipping them all to Ukraine, leaving America vulnerable to attack.

“If, as Biden inadvertently admitted,” Trump continued, “the reason for sending cluster bombs now is that the United States is ‘running out of ammunition’ (a great breach of classified information), that only further emphasizes the urgency of immediately de-escalating this bloody, dangerous, and out of control conflict. It certainly means we should not be sending Ukraine our last stockpiles at a time when our own arsenals, according to Crooked Joe Biden, are so perilously diminished.”

Indeed, in his recent interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, Biden admitted that Ukraine is running out of 155-millimeter artillery shells and then added, “and we’re low on it.” This seems to be why he has directed the Pentagon to start sending cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Joe Biden just told the world that the United States is running low on ammunition. pic.twitter.com/oRn2smkE56 — DR. ETIQUETTE 🤦‍♂️ (@DrEtiquette) July 9, 2023

In CNN interview, President Biden is not particularly clear but seems to be saying US is sending cluster munitions to Ukraine because we are running out of 155mm artillery ammunition to send them. Seems obvious this is affecting US readiness to defend itself. pic.twitter.com/ofKyZQUx2X — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 9, 2023

Trump has often claimed that, if he had been given a second term, he could have prevented Russia from invading Ukraine and that it was only Biden’s weakness that allowed Russia to indulge its belligerence.

“There could be no more vivid proof that Joe Biden’s policy of endless war in Ukraine has tremendously weakened the United States than the humiliating admission that the USA is now out of ammo, something our enemies are undoubtedly salivating over,” Trump’s statement continued.

“This ‘admitted’ weakness is an invitation to enemies all over the world. Joe Biden is needlessly and dangerously leading us into World War III, which would be a nightmare beyond imagination—obliteration!” Trump said.

“We must stop this insanity, immediately end the bloodshed in Ukraine, and return to a focus on America’s vital interests,” the former president said warming to his conclusion.

“Most importantly, we must completely rebuild our depleted military so it is once again so strong — like it was just 3 years ago when I rebuilt it — that no nation would even think of threatening our people. We must have ‘PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH’ and in a short time, the Presidential election of 2024 will produce that result,” he wrote.

