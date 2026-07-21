Trump Issues Clear Order to Military in Response to Recent Soldier Deaths

Iran will pay for killing American service members, President Donald Trump vowed on Monday.

“Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“This directive has been passed on to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Daniel Caine, and every Leader in the Military,” he wrote.

After attacks on Sunday, the United States hit Iran again on Monday, according to U.S. Central Command.

“Today at 4 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began a new round of strikes against Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction. The strikes are designed to further degrade Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM posted on X.

On Sunday, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reposted a video from Pentagon representative Sean Parnell that cited a speech Hegseth made about the consequences of attacking Americans.

“Reminder—if you kill Americans, if you threaten Americans anywhere on earth, we will HUNT YOU DOWN without apology and without hesitation — AND WE WILL KILL YOU,” the post quoted Hegseth as saying.

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On Sunday, Trump noted that the service members had been in the Middle East on a mission that will continue.

“Well, we feel very badly. But you know, those great people, those great patriots were out there fighting so that Iran could not have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said, according to Fox News.

The Department of War has identified another one of the fallen American heroes as 25-year-old 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan. Never Forget. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EQA3cZswhn — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) July 20, 2026

As noted by the New York Post, Army Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, was killed in action on Friday at a base in Jordan, while Army Lt. Tyler Feehan, 25, was killed the following day.

A third U.S. service member who has not been identified was killed during a “controlled detonation” of an Iranian drone that had been shot down.

Lewisville Independent School District in Texas issued a statement honoring Gonzales, according to CBS News.

“She gave her life in that service, and our district is heartbroken by her loss. Not long ago, Isabella walked the halls of Hebron as a student, a classmate and a friend. Her decision to serve after graduation speaks volumes of her character,” the district said in a statement, noting Gonzales graduated from Hebron High School in 2025.

On a posthumous message 🙏🏻

Thank you, Pvt. Isabella Gonzales 🥺

Your sacrifice is well taken and appreciated.

Godspeed on your love for our Nation. pic.twitter.com/sU09ja5Fr7 — Juan Huezo (@juanchepeguezo) July 20, 2026

“On behalf of the students, staff and families of Lewisville ISD, we extend our deepest sympathy to Isabella’s family, her friends and all who loved her. We are holding them close during this incredibly difficult time. We are humbled by Isabella’s service and by the devotion to duty that guided her. We will honor her life and the example she set, and her memory will always have a home in our community and in our hearts,” the statement said.

“Godspeed, heroes. Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve,” Hegseth said in a Sunday social media post.

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