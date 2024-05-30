Trump Issues Defiant Response After Guilty Verdict: 'The Real Verdict Is Going to Be Nov. 5'

Righteous defiance blazed from former President Donald Trump on Thursday as he left a Manhattan courtroom.

Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records, according to the New York Post.

However, the conviction does not stop him from running for president, as noted by Fox News.

Outside of court, Trump said the trial was conducted by “a conflicted judge who is corrupt.”

“This was a rigged trial, a disgrace,” he said in a video posted to X.

Trump said a fair trial in Manhattan was never possible.

“They wouldn’t give us a venue change. We were at 5 percent or 6 percent in this district and this area,” he said.

Trump said voters will not be fooled.

JUST IN: Donald Trump: A rigged trial, a disgrace, they wouldn’t give us a venue change, the real verdict is gonna be November 5th by the people, and they know what happened here, everyone knows what happened here. We didn’t do a thing wrong, I’m a very innocent man. pic.twitter.com/9N3yBml1Jz — Craig R. Brittain (@RealBrittain) May 30, 2024

“This was a rigged, disgraceful trial, and the real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people. And they know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here,” he continued.

“We didn’t do a thing wrong. I’m a very innocent man,” Trump asserted.

“It’s OK. I’m fighting for our country. I’m fighting for our Constitution. Our whole country is being rigged right now.”

Trump doubled down on his claim that the trial was all politics.

“This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt an opponent, a political opponent,” he said.

“And I think it’s just a disgrace, and we’ll keep fighting. We’ll fight ‘til the end, and we’ll win because our country has gone to hell.”

Trump said his fate reflects the decline of the nation.

“We don’t have the same country anymore. We have a divided mess. We’re a nation in decline, serious decline, millions and millions of people pouring into our country right now from prisons and from mental institutions, terrorists, and they’re taking over our country,” Trump said.

“We have a country that’s in big trouble, but this was a rigged decision right from day one, with a conflicted judge who should have never been allowed to try this case. Never. And we will fight for our Constitution.”

Signifying that appeals will be lodged, Trump added, “This is long from over.”

WATCH: President Trump’s campaign just released a new campaign ad about his Trial in NYC! “The only verdict that matters is the verdict at the ballot box!” POWERFUL AD! #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/Eoy9mE8RDk — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 30, 2024

House Speaker Mike Johnson called the verdict “a shameful day in American history,” according to CNN.

Johnson also accused the justice system of being weaponized and described the trial as “a purely political exercise, not a legal one.”

“The American people see this as lawfare, and they know it is wrong — and dangerous,” Johnson said in a statement. “President Trump will rightfully appeal this absurd verdict — and he WILL WIN!”

