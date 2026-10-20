Yeah, you’ve heard the joke before, but let’s say it again: The Palestinians finally got their own country, and it turns out to be France.

By the time the Babylon Bee got to it, it was already a joke I’d heard once or twice, and I’ve heard or seen it dozens of times since. It’s impossible not to notice, as — at best — it’s a sign that the leftist omnicause has been effectively hijacked by Islamist radicals.

More accurately, it’s a sign that the “student-led” protests, as they are so called, seem to attract a certain sort of, ahem, “student.”

French shop liberated. The only items still available are wine and pork products. https://t.co/QHsAYevpXe — Brittlish (@Brittlish) October 18, 2026

And therein lies the problem: While the riots, which began over a month ago, may have started out as a protest against conditions in the lycées, they’ve morphed into an object lesson in why unfettered immigration doesn’t work.

When immigration — legal or illegal — has come to France, it’s come to the country in an inordinately Muslim manner. Emmanuel Macron, the French president, has done little to stop the influx, or to quell the riots now that they’ve started.

President Donald Trump, who’s managed net negative migration during his second term, told reporters on Monday the bloody obvious truth that Macron and the French won’t admit: If they keep this up, their capital will be indistinguishable from Islamabad, culturally.

“I told him a long time ago, you’re making a big mistake in France,” Trump said of Macron. “You’re letting everybody from the world come in. The whole world was coming in.”

“As you know, Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon,” he added. “And that wasn’t the deal. That wasn’t the deal. I told Emmanuel you should close up your borders.”

“And let’s see — I’ve known him for probably eight or nine years. I told him, as soon as I met him, I said, you’re making a big mistake.”

“We closed our borders. He didn’t. And you know what? His borders are a problem,” Trump added. “Emmanuel should have closed his borders a long time ago. I told him to do it.”

.@POTUS on the France riots: “Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon, and that wasn’t the deal… Emmanuel should’ve closed his borders a long time ago. I told him to do it.” https://t.co/Ep8mzgPVq8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 19, 2026

Fact check: accurate.

Few European countries set so much stock in their cultural heritage as the French do, yet these are the people giving it away to an angry minority largely born abroad.

The country’s Muslim population has reached 6 to 7 million — almost 10 percent of France’s inhabitants — according to The Times of Israel. This raises the real specter of France becoming an Islamist nuclear superpower in the not-too-distant future.

Should France restrict immigration to prevent cultural shifts? Yes, it's necessary for national identity No, diversity is important Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's necessary for national identity 100% (92 votes) No, diversity is important 0% (0 votes)

And even if the Muslim immigrant community doesn’t gain that kind of critical mass, it’s not as if they won’t have an effect on French politics. There’s always the very real possibility of an alliance between the Islamists and French progressives.

Just look at Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the wildly anti-Semitic far-left candidate who has a very real shot at the French presidency next year. If he bangs on about Israel enough, rest assured that the low-information hoodlums who torched the Limoges Town Hall, but spared the ham and the hooch, will take notice.

Societal suicide is real, and Donald Trump has been consistent in trying to prevent it. The French political establishment, for all of its cultural snobbery, simply won’t.

I don’t think the past few weeks could be a better advertisement for Marine Le Pen if she made it herself, but there you have it: The Palestinians do finally have their own country, if just for a little while.

What happens next will be for the French polity to decide. Given their abysmal track record in voting their way out of this problem over the past half century, you probably shouldn’t expect anything to change.

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