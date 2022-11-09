Parler Share
Trump Issues Election Day Plea to Voters Dealing with 'Bad Things' at Polling Places

 By Michael Austin  November 8, 2022 at 5:33pm
Former President Donald Trump issued a plea to his supporters looking to vote on Tuesday.

Trump’s message, shared on Twitter by his former Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, was in regard to the many voting controversies happening across the country, most notably in Pennsylvania and Arizona.

“Don’t leave your line. Stay where you are,” Trump said.

“They say that the machines aren’t working. They say that they’re running out of paper in different locations throughout different states. There’s a lot of bad things going on. Stay on line. Do not leave.

“I know you don’t want to be there as long as they’re going to try and force you. They want to delay you out of voting and you cannot let them delay you out of voting,” he continued.

In Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, voters were reportedly required to fill out provisional ballots after being told that voting machines had run out of paper.

This prompted a judge to extend the voting deadline until 10 p.m.

Voting machines in Maricopa County, Arizona, have faced similar issues throughout Election Day.

County officials revealed in the early morning that voting machines in 20 percent of the county’s voting locations were malfunctioning.

This has created incredibly long wait times at many voting locations in the county, some well over an hour.

Some voting locations in the county were even reportedly turning away voters.

“To the people of Arizona in particular because that’s the one that’s come up right now, stay on line, don’t leave,” Trump said.

“Already a lot of people have left, and it’s very very unfair what’s going on. Maricopa County don’t leave. Stay there.”

According to FiveThirtyEight, many of Pennsylvania’s ballots will not be counted on Election Day although most are expected to be done by Wednesday morning.

Arizona’s Election Day votes will be reported on election night, but the state’s absentee ballots may take days to tabulate.

