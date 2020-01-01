Trump Himself Issues Fact Check as MSM Claims He Was Golfing During Embassy Siege

As protesters laid siege to the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, media icons broke some disheartening news: While American citizens faced a deadly scenario, President Donald Trump was busy playing golf.

There was only one problem with this bombshell piece of news — it was totally false.

As Iran-backed protesters surrounded the American compound in Iraq Tuesday, there was no shortage of mainstream media lackeys using the situation in an attempt to play “gotcha” with the president.

“Our embassy is burning,” CNN political analyst Brian Karem wrote, “and you’ve been playing golf.

Stay focused. Our embassy is burning and you’ve been playing golf. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/ek2ux8dStx — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) December 31, 2019

Wajahat Ali, a contributor for both CNN and the New York Times, also accused Trump of playing golf as the embassy was under attack.

Combined, Ali and Karem have over 400,000 followers — all people who potentially saw their fake news hit job on the president.

Iraq. US embassy. Vulnerable personnel. Put down the phone and golf clubs. https://t.co/DyFZUR5OrS — Wajahat “Abu Khadija” Ali (@WajahatAli) December 31, 2019

Of course, many others implied Trump was playing golf without outright saying it.

Aaron Blake, a senior political reporter for the Washington Post, painted Trump as a hypocrite for his attack on former President Barack Obama golfing during multiple national disasters.

“Trump criticized Obama for golfing during the 2013 tornado outbreak, during Ebola outbreak and soon after 2016 Louisiana floods,” Blake wrote. “Today, the U.S. embassy in Iraq has been stormed. Trump just arrived at his golf club.”

Trump criticized Obama for golfing during the 2013 tornado outbreak, during Ebola outbreak and soon after 2016 Louisiana floods. Today, the U.S. embassy in Iraq has been stormed. Trump just arrived at his golf club. pic.twitter.com/o7b7JoqI39 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) December 31, 2019

President Trump was not happy with people using lies to criticize his response to the embassy attack, and took to Twitter to set the record straight.

“The Fake News said I played golf today, and I did NOT,” Trump wrote. “I had meeting in various locations, while closely monitoring the U.S. Embassy situation in Iraq, which I am still doing. The Corrupt Lamestream Media knew this but, not surprisingly, failed to report or correct!”

The Fake News said I played golf today, and I did NOT! I had meeting in various locations, while closely monitoring the U.S. Embassy situation in Iraq, which I am still doing. The Corrupt Lamestream Media knew this but, not surprisingly, failed to report or correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Trump’s response should be proof enough that he was paying attention and not busy hitting the links.

Apache attack helicopters and a Marine force were sent to bolster security forces at the embassy compound and provide a deterrent to any more violence against Americans.

Thanks to an alert president and the United States military, the attack on the embassy in Baghdad did not devolve into a situation like Benghazi where multiple Americans lost their lives.

