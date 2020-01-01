SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Trump Himself Issues Fact Check as MSM Claims He Was Golfing During Embassy Siege

President Donald TrumpJStone / ShutterstockPresident Trump was not happy with people using lies to criticize his response to the embassy attack, and took to Twitter to set the record straight.(JStone / Shutterstock)

By Jared Harris
Published January 1, 2020 at 4:47pm
Print

As protesters laid siege to the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, media icons broke some disheartening news: While American citizens faced a deadly scenario, President Donald Trump was busy playing golf.

There was only one problem with this bombshell piece of news — it was totally false.

As Iran-backed protesters surrounded the American compound in Iraq Tuesday, there was no shortage of mainstream media lackeys using the situation in an attempt to play “gotcha” with the president.

“Our embassy is burning,” CNN political analyst Brian Karem wrote, “and you’ve been playing golf.

TRENDING: NFL Wide Receiver's 6-Month-Old Son Dies Two Days After Christmas

Wajahat Ali, a contributor for both CNN and the New York Times, also accused Trump of playing golf as the embassy was under attack.

Combined, Ali and Karem have over 400,000 followers — all people who potentially saw their fake news hit job on the president.

Of course, many others implied Trump was playing golf without outright saying it.

Aaron Blake, a senior political reporter for the Washington Post, painted Trump as a hypocrite for his attack on former President Barack Obama golfing during multiple national disasters.

“Trump criticized Obama for golfing during the 2013 tornado outbreak, during Ebola outbreak and soon after 2016 Louisiana floods,” Blake wrote. “Today, the U.S. embassy in Iraq has been stormed. Trump just arrived at his golf club.”

RELATED: NBC News Op-Ed Mocks White Christians, Accuses Them of Being Scared of Losing 'Dominance'

President Trump was not happy with people using lies to criticize his response to the embassy attack, and took to Twitter to set the record straight.

“The Fake News said I played golf today, and I did NOT,” Trump wrote. “I had meeting in various locations, while closely monitoring the U.S. Embassy situation in Iraq, which I am still doing. The Corrupt Lamestream Media knew this but, not surprisingly, failed to report or correct!”

Trump’s response should be proof enough that he was paying attention and not busy hitting the links.

Apache attack helicopters and a Marine force were sent to bolster security forces at the embassy compound and provide a deterrent to any more violence against Americans.

Thanks to an alert president and the United States military, the attack on the embassy in Baghdad did not devolve into a situation like Benghazi where multiple Americans lost their lives.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







Trump Himself Issues Fact Check as MSM Claims He Was Golfing During Embassy Siege
It Could Take Cali Decades To Recover from Census Discovery of Mass Exodus
Pelosi Confronted by Member of Own Party, Blamed for Dead Americans
Betsy DeVos and DOJ Fire Off on Colleges Acting Like 'Police States'
Man Lures Pelosi In for Photo, Watch Her Face Change When He Tells Her Off Instead
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×