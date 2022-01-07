Trump Issues Fiery Response to Biden's Jan. 6 Speech: 'This Political Theater Is All Just a Distraction'

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday denounced President Joe Biden and other Democratic leaders for marking the one-year anniversary of the Capitol incursion with “lies and polarizations.”

“The Democrats want to own this day of January 6th so they can stoke fears and divide America. I say, let them have it because America sees through their lies and polarizations,” Trump said in a statement.

Biden had honed in on Trump during his speech, saying, “For the first time in our history, a president had not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol.”

The former president, however, said the true crisis facing America is what his successor is doing to the country.

“Biden, who is destroying our Nation with insane policies of open Borders, corrupt Elections, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates, and devastating school closures, used my name today to try to further divide America,” he said.

“This political theater is all just a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed,” Trump said.

“Our Country no longer has Borders, has totally and completely lost control of COVID (record numbers!), is no longer Energy Independent, Inflation is rampant, our Military is in chaos, and our exit, or surrender, from Afghanistan was perhaps the most embarrassing day in the long and distinguished history of the United States — and so much more,” he said.

The former president said Democrats wear blinders when it comes to the reason thousands of Americans were in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Why is it that the Unselect Committee of totally partisan political hacks, whose judgment has long ago been made, [is] not discussing the rigged Presidential Election of 2020? It’s because they don’t have the answers or justifications for what happened. They got away with something, and it is leading to our Country’s destruction,” Trump said.

“They want all conversation concerning the Election ‘Canceled.’ Just look at the numbers, they speak for themselves. They are not justifiable, so the complicit media just calls it the Big Lie, when in actuality the Big Lie was the Election itself,” he said.

Biden had called Trump the liar.

“The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election,” he said on Thursday. “He’s done so because he values power over principle, because he sees his own interests as more important than his country’s interests and America’s interests, and because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution.”







“He has done what no president in American history — the history of this country — has ever, ever done,” Biden said. “He refused to accept the results of an election and the will of the American people.”

The president chastised Trump for condemning the election and not the incursion.

“The former president and his supporters are trying to rewrite history,” Biden claimed. “They want you to see Election Day as the day of insurrection and the riot that took place here on January 6th as the true expression of the will of the people.

“Can you think of a more twisted way to look at this country — to look at America? I cannot.”

