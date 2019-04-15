Trump Issues Fiery Response After DOJ Announces Public Release Date for Mueller Report

President Donald Trump responded to the Department of Justice’s announced release of the Mueller report, contending it was written by “18 angry Democrats” who should have focused on the people who spied on his campaign.

A DOJ spokesperson revealed on Monday that Thursday would be the release date of the much-anticipated 400-page report by the special counsel’s office concerning Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, The Hill reported.

A four page summary of its findings issued by Attorney General William Barr indicated the 22-month-long investigation found no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, but did not reach a decision on whether the president had obstructed justice.

Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined, after reviewing the report, that Trump did not obstruct justice during the course of the investigation.

The chief executive tweeted on Monday, “The Mueller Report, which was written by 18 Angry Democrats who also happen to be Trump Haters (and Clinton Supporters), should have focused on the people who SPIED on my 2016 Campaign, and others who fabricated the whole Russia Hoax.”

“That is, never forget, the crime,” he added, “since there was no Collusion, why was there an Investigation in the first place! Answer – Dirty Cops, Dems and Crooked Hillary!”

Politifact confirmed in March 2018 that at least 13 of the 17 lawyers then on Mueller’s team were Democrats, six of whom contributed to Hillary Clinton. There were no known Republicans, except for Mueller himself.

Fox News reported that prosecutor Jeannie Rhee represented the Clinton Foundation in a 2015 case and was a max contributor to Clinton’s 2016 presidential run.

Additionally, Mueller top prosecutor Andrew Weissmann attended Clinton’s election night party in November 2016, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The president tweeted earlier in the day, “Mueller, and the A.G. based on Mueller findings (and great intelligence), have already ruled No Collusion, No Obstruction. These were crimes committed by Crooked Hillary, the DNC, Dirty Cops and others! INVESTIGATE THE INVESTIGATORS!”

During congressional testimony last week, Barr stated that he planned to look into the circumstances surrounding the launch of the FBI counterintelligence investigation during the 2016 race, which included “spying” on the Trump campaign.

The FBI obtained multiple Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants to surveil Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. The warrants, reportedly, were obtained at least in part through the submission of the Steele dossier to the FISA court. The dossier was funded by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign, through opposition research firm Fusion GPS.

The FBI also, reportedly, employed at least one informant to make contact with Page and campaign adviser George Papadopoulos during the 2016 race.

CNN reported that Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, are furious that Barr characterized the FBI’s investigation as spying on the Trump campaign.

Pelosi described Barr as “going off the rails,” based on his testimony.

“He is the Attorney General of the United States, not the attorney general of Donald Trump,” she said.

Schiff stated, “The top law enforcement officer of the country should not casually suggest that those under his purview engaged in ‘spying.'”

Meanwhile GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who sits on the House Oversight Committee, was pleased with Barr’s plan to investigate the investigators.

“I say God bless him,” Jordan said. “I’ve been very impressed with the attorney general. He said … that he’s going to go back to the beginning, back to the summer of 2016 and examine what took place. I think that’s exactly what needs to happen.”

