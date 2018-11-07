SECTIONS
Trump Issues First Response to Midterm Results

By Randy DeSoto
at 10:05pm
President Donald Trump responded to the midterm election results, tweeting the night has been a “tremendous success.”

The president posted the tweet shortly after 11 p.m. Eastern time, writing, “Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all!”

As of the time of the tweet, Fox News reported that Republicans maintained control of the Senate, but were projected to lose the House to the Democrats.

The states Trump held rallies in during the closing days before the midterms nearly all appeared to be ending up in the win column for Senate Republican candidates.

These include GOP pickups in North Dakota, Missouri, and Indiana, as well as holds in hotly contested races in Texas and Tennessee.

In Florida, Gov. Rick Scott defeated incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson, notching another pick up for the GOP, while Arizona is still too close to call, but leaning toward a Republican hold.

Democrat Jacky Rosen defeated Republican incumbent Sen. Dean Heller in Nevada, but Montana was leaning toward a pick up for GOP challenger Matt Rosendale over incumbent Democrat Sen. Jon Tester.

Republicans maintaining control of the Senate means Trump’s judicial appointments will continue to go forward.

It also means any attempts to try to undo the Trump agenda would not only have to overcome a presidential veto, but also be approved by the GOP held Senate.

Recently Posted

