Trump Issues First Words After Assassination Attempt

The United States needs a president with the mental and emotional acuity to react in crisis in a way that will provide confidence and faith in the people he stewards.

In the midst of an apparent assassination attempt, Trump rose to his feet, and the first thing that he did was pump his fist in the air and mouth the word “fight.” It was very King Arthur-esque.

Obviously, the story was still developing Saturday night, and it’s possible that the known facts will change — maybe drastically. But what’s clear now is that no one has to question Trump’s fitness for office.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has yet to show even a smidgen of similar stamina on a good day.

Not long thereafter, Trump took to the social media platform TruthSocial to reassure Americans in another way. Within his words, he shared his condolences for the rally attendee that was shot and killed in the failed assassination attempt as well as the others who were injured.

Trump stated, “I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country.

“Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead.

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

This was the scene on Saturday — and Trump’s reaction:

As it has been extremely tough to be proud to be an American since Biden took office, I think that Trump just returned that to every patriot in our nation. His was a response of valor.

The lion just roared. And it is a roar that will undoubtedly be heard around the world.

Leaders put their people first and themselves behind. Biden knows nothing of this as he is demonstrating in his weak response to addressing the assassination attempt on Trump.

Trump, however, showed his true colors through his immediate reaction to quell his supporters’ frenzy with a very deliberate action that showed enormous composure and strength.

He is the people’s president.

He will do the right thing, set the example, and fight for them to his very last breath. And Saturday’s shooting just evidenced that those aren’t just words to him.

