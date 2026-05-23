Trump Issues Forceful Defense of His Anti-Weaponization Fund as Senate Republicans Balk

It’s not exactly a political secret that the GOP is about as fractured as it’s ever been under President Donald Trump.

Whether talking about Israel, Iran, the economy, primary endorsements, or immigration, you’re bound to get wildly different opinions about the president’s performance in those areas depending on which Republican you ask.

But as polarizing as those issues may be, Trump appears to have kicked a senatorial hornet’s nest with his “anti-weaponization fund” that ultimately torpedoed the Immigration and Customs Enforcement funding bill.

The mere decision to unveil that fund — ostensibly a $1.8 billion fund to compensate people who had been targeted by the Justice Department — was described by some Republicans as a “galactic blunder.”

Likely sensing this roiling tension, Trump took to Truth Social to issue an impassioned defense of this fund on Friday.

𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗝. 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝟱.𝟮𝟮.𝟮𝟲 𝟬𝟵:𝟰𝟵 𝗔𝗠 𝗘𝗦𝗧 I gave up a lot of money in allowing the just announced Anti-Weaponization Fund to go forward. I could have settled my case, including the illegal release of my Tax Returns and the equally… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 22, 2026

“I gave up a lot of money in allowing the just announced Anti-Weaponization Fund to go forward,” Trump posted. “I could have settled my case, including the illegal release of my Tax Returns and the equally illegal BREAK IN of Mar-a-Lago, for an absolute fortune.”

“Instead, I am helping others, who were so badly abused by an evil, corrupt, and weaponized Biden Administration, receive, at long last, JUSTICE!”

That post came just shortly after a bevy of reports claiming that Senate Republicans are balking at this fund — and may not care about what the president is calling “JUSTICE!”

A few hours before Trump’s post, The Hill reported that Senate Republicans are livid with this “anti-weaponization fund,” and perhaps even more furious with Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s steadfast refusal to rein in that fund in any way.

One of the chief sticking points is whether or not people involved in the Jan. 6 incursion would be eligible for this payout. Senate Republicans wanted that possibility stricken, and expressed that expectation in a meeting with Blanche. But he would not give them that assurance.

An unnamed Republican lawmaker told The Hill that the tense meeting was more of “a screaming fest.”

CNN meanwhile reported on Thursday that the “issue had become so toxic for the Senate GOP that there were doubts they could muster 50 votes needed to pass the broader bill that would provide tens of billions of dollars” to federal immigration enforcement.

There is one unrelated issue that still seems to have rankled Senate lawmakers, and that’s Trump’s endorsement of Ken Paxton over John Cornyn in the Texas Senate race.

However, for all the GOP doom and gloom one may glean from this, it’s worth pointing out that Trump still wields enough legitimate influence in the party to get opponents like Thomas Massie voted out of office.

But will that influence be enough to get this anti-weaponization fund to the finish line?

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