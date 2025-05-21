Share
Commentary
President Donald Trump, left, took to Truth Social to lambast those who cared for and covered up for former President Joe Biden, left, while also expressing sympathy for Biden.
Commentary
President Donald Trump, left, took to Truth Social to lambast those who cared for and covered up for former President Joe Biden, left, while also expressing sympathy for Biden. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images ; Chris Kleponis - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Issues Genuinely Shocking Message on Joe Biden - Extremely Kind to Him, Furious at His Handlers

 By Bryan Chai  May 21, 2025 at 3:46am
Share

Well, this probably wasn’t on anyone’s 2025 bingo card for either President Donald Trump or former President Joe Biden.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform Tuesday afternoon and posted an impassioned defense of the character of the “Joe Biden that everybody knew.”

Seriously.

(And Trump doesn’t appear to have been hacked or anything.)

Trump’s Truth bomb appeared to be a direct response to the reports surrounding Biden’s devastating health diagnosis, where the former president revealed he had aggressive prostate cancer that had metastasized to his bones.

After that revelation, questions immediately surfaced about just how much Biden’s inner circle knew — and how far they went to cover it up.

Loose reports and innuendo immediately began circulating that Biden, effectively a cancer-stricken octogenarian suffering from who knows what else, was being paraded out by Democratic handlers because they thought he represented the party’s best chance at holding onto power.

True or not — it’s certainly believable given what we’ve seen of the Dems — Trump has seen enough.

Is Trump right to want to punish those who abused Biden?

“Joe Biden was not for Open Borders, he never talked about Open Borders, where criminals of all kinds, shapes, and sizes, can flow into our Country at will,” Trump posted to Truth. “It wasn’t his idea to Open the Border, and almost destroy our Country, and cost us Hundreds of Billions of Dollars to get criminals out of our Country, and go through the process we are going through now.

“It was the people that knew he was cognitively impaired, and that took over the Autopen.

“They stole the Presidency of the United States, and put us in Great Danger.

“This is TREASON at the Highest Level! They did it to destroy our Country.

“The Joe Biden that everybody knew would never allow drug dealers, gang members, and the mentally insane to come into our Country totally unchecked and unvetted. All anyone has to do is look up his record.

Related:
Video: Interview Blows Up in Joe Scarborough's Face as He's Forced to Watch His Biden Health Lies in Front of the World

“Something very severe should happen to these Treasonous Thugs that wanted to destroy our Country, but couldn’t, because I came along. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Yes, this writer had to remove his glasses, rub his eyes, and read that Truth post several times over to make sure it was right.

While we may never be able to ascertain the veracity of Trump’s explosive accusations, it is, at least, worthwhile to ruminate on the purpose and intent of the president’s blistering take.

First, apart from Trump simply being a classier person than anyone gives him credit for, this could be a brilliantly shrewd political move. Trump could actually be able to siphon out the last remnants of the Democratic Party worth importing to the GOP and completely hollow out what’s left of the Democrats.

By making this comment, Trump is directly appealing to more traditional Democrats who may love Biden’s old-school roots, yet despise the establishment media that tried to cover this all up, as well as the deeply entrenched Democratic power brokers (think a Nancy Pelosi or a Barack Obama) who are constantly jerking people’s marionette strings around.

(There’s probably a small number that fit that description, all things considered, but a meaningful one.)

If Trump is able to win those potential voters over, that’s all but a death knell for the rudderless Democratic Party.

Of course, there’s the second possibility that there are zero political machinations behind that post and Trump is simply a man with a conscience who is genuinely appalled at the apparent treatment of Biden.

Either way, it’s a heartfelt and shocking move from Trump that highlights a human side of the president the left would never want you to know about.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Trump Issues Genuinely Shocking Message on Joe Biden - Extremely Kind to Him, Furious at His Handlers
Top Director Tries to Mock Trump at Film Festival, Accidentally Reveals He's Totally Clueless About Tariffs
Marco Rubio Has Perfect Response When Dem Senator Says 'I Regret Voting for You for Secretary of State'
Elon Musk Announces Significant Change to His Political Strategy Going Forward: 'I've Done Enough'
ESPN and the WNBA Are Trying to Stir a Racism Controversy After Caitlin Clark Humiliated Angel Reese
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation