Trump Issues Genuinely Shocking Message on Joe Biden - Extremely Kind to Him, Furious at His Handlers

Well, this probably wasn’t on anyone’s 2025 bingo card for either President Donald Trump or former President Joe Biden.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform Tuesday afternoon and posted an impassioned defense of the character of the “Joe Biden that everybody knew.”

Seriously.

(And Trump doesn’t appear to have been hacked or anything.)

Trump’s Truth bomb appeared to be a direct response to the reports surrounding Biden’s devastating health diagnosis, where the former president revealed he had aggressive prostate cancer that had metastasized to his bones.

After that revelation, questions immediately surfaced about just how much Biden’s inner circle knew — and how far they went to cover it up.

Loose reports and innuendo immediately began circulating that Biden, effectively a cancer-stricken octogenarian suffering from who knows what else, was being paraded out by Democratic handlers because they thought he represented the party’s best chance at holding onto power.

True or not — it’s certainly believable given what we’ve seen of the Dems — Trump has seen enough.

“Joe Biden was not for Open Borders, he never talked about Open Borders, where criminals of all kinds, shapes, and sizes, can flow into our Country at will,” Trump posted to Truth. “It wasn’t his idea to Open the Border, and almost destroy our Country, and cost us Hundreds of Billions of Dollars to get criminals out of our Country, and go through the process we are going through now.

“It was the people that knew he was cognitively impaired, and that took over the Autopen.

“They stole the Presidency of the United States, and put us in Great Danger.

“This is TREASON at the Highest Level! They did it to destroy our Country.

“The Joe Biden that everybody knew would never allow drug dealers, gang members, and the mentally insane to come into our Country totally unchecked and unvetted. All anyone has to do is look up his record.

“Something very severe should happen to these Treasonous Thugs that wanted to destroy our Country, but couldn’t, because I came along. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Yes, this writer had to remove his glasses, rub his eyes, and read that Truth post several times over to make sure it was right.

While we may never be able to ascertain the veracity of Trump’s explosive accusations, it is, at least, worthwhile to ruminate on the purpose and intent of the president’s blistering take.

First, apart from Trump simply being a classier person than anyone gives him credit for, this could be a brilliantly shrewd political move. Trump could actually be able to siphon out the last remnants of the Democratic Party worth importing to the GOP and completely hollow out what’s left of the Democrats.

By making this comment, Trump is directly appealing to more traditional Democrats who may love Biden’s old-school roots, yet despise the establishment media that tried to cover this all up, as well as the deeply entrenched Democratic power brokers (think a Nancy Pelosi or a Barack Obama) who are constantly jerking people’s marionette strings around.

(There’s probably a small number that fit that description, all things considered, but a meaningful one.)

If Trump is able to win those potential voters over, that’s all but a death knell for the rudderless Democratic Party.

Of course, there’s the second possibility that there are zero political machinations behind that post and Trump is simply a man with a conscience who is genuinely appalled at the apparent treatment of Biden.

Either way, it’s a heartfelt and shocking move from Trump that highlights a human side of the president the left would never want you to know about.

