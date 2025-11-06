Share
President Donald Trump was quick to give his opinion when former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, right, announced her retirement. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images; Riccardo Savi / Getty Images)

Trump Issues Jubilant Response Minutes After Pelosi Retirement Announcement

 By Randy DeSoto  November 6, 2025 at 10:41am
President Donald Trump celebrated the Thursday announcement of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that she will be retiring from Congress at the end of the current term next year.

“The retirement of Nancy Pelosi is a great thing for America,” Trump told Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy.

“She was evil, corrupt, and only focused on bad things for our country. She was rapidly losing control of her party, and it was never coming back,” he added.

“I’m very honored she impeached me twice and failed miserably twice,” Trump said. “Nancy Pelosi is a highly overrated politician.”

Pelosi — first elected to Congress in 1987 during Ronald Reagan’s second term — was a nemesis to former President George W. Bush when she first won the speaker gavel in January 2007 during his last two years in office.

She reclaimed the gavel in 2019, after the 2018 midterm elections during Trump’s first term.

Pelosi notoriously ripped up her copy of the president’s State of the Union address in February 2020, because it was “a manifesto of mistruths.”

As speaker, she oversaw an impeachment of Trump in the fall of 2019, charging that the president had misused his office by suggesting that newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy look into alleged corruption regarding Joe and Hunter Biden in his country.

Democrats argued that Trump had delayed military aid to Ukraine for a short time as further inducement, though his administration did deliver the aid by the end of the fiscal year deadline, and Zelenskyy never opened an investigation into the Bidens.

The Senate acquitted Trump of those charges.

The Pelosi-led House then impeached Trump again in January 2021, alleging he had incited the Jan. 6 protest and Capitol incursion. Trump was once again acquitted.

In a video announcing her retirement, Pelosi said, “My message to the city I love is this: San Francisco, know your power. We have made history. We have made progress. We have always led the way.”

She added, “And now we must continue to do so by remaining full participants in our democracy and fighting for the American ideals we hold dear.”

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
