Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Thursday to blame President Joe Biden for rising gas prices as Americans prepare to celebrate Memorial Day.

“With Memorial Day Weekend coming up, tomorrow people start driving in the biggest automobile days of the year,” Trump said in the statement.

“I’m sorry to say the gasoline prices that you will be confronted with are far higher than they were just a short number of months ago where we had gasoline under $2 a gallon,” the former president added.

“Other than that, have a great Memorial Day Weekend!” I don’t care who you are, this Trump statement is just legitimately funny, on several levels. pic.twitter.com/hQTrIyJXDk — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) May 27, 2021

Trump used the increase in gas prices to highlight his own efforts as president.

“Remember as you’re watching the meter tick, and your dollars pile up, how great of a job Donald Trump did as President,” the former president said.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted about the nation’s increased gas prices in March, noting a 28 percent increase in the first two months Biden was in office.

As a result of President Biden’s radical energy policies, we’ve seen a 28% increase in gas prices. This increase would cost American families nearly $400 more per year in added fuel costs. pic.twitter.com/wtrBJiFAD0 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 10, 2021

Trump’s statement also commented on America’s increased energy dependence under Biden.

“Soon Russia and the Middle East will be making a fortune on oil, and you will be saying how good it was to have me as your President. Wasn’t it great to be energy independent, but we are energy independent no more,” Trump said.

“Shame, shame, shame,” Trump concluded. “Other than that, have a great Memorial Day Weekend!”

The statement comes as a new Quinnipiac University national poll revealed two-thirds of Republicans would like to see Trump run for president in 2024.

.@QuinnipiacPoll out with new national polling on the GOP:

-66% of Republicans want to see Trump run in 2024

– 66% of Republicans do not think Biden’s pres victory was legitimate

– 85% of Republicans want candidates that mostly agree w/ Trump — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) May 26, 2021

Trump’s latest statement also closely followed his continued allegations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

The former president said in a statement on Monday, “New Hampshire’s Election Audit has revealed that large-scale voting machines appear to count NON-EXISTING VOTES. State and local communities are seeking confirmation. It’s probably true, but we’ll soon know.”

Trump called the alleged fraud “the Crime of the Century.”

“It will go down as the Crime of the Century! Other States like Arizona, Georgia (where a Judge just granted a motion to unseal and inspect ballots from the 2020 Election), Michigan, Pennsylvania, and more to follow,” Trump said.

