Trump Issues Monday Update on Tariffs, Calls on Federal Reserve to Take Action

If you paid attention to the establishment media over the weekend, you would think that America was in economic shambles following some of the fallout of President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs.

If you paid attention to the president on Monday, you would think very differently.

To wit, Trump sparked worldwide economic upheaval on Wednesday — dubbed “Liberation Day” — when he went through with implementing the reciprocal tariffs he had been touting for some time now.

Shortly after those tariffs went into effect, things got a bit tumultuous, economically speaking.

Even Trump admitted that there would be some painful, albeit necessary “healing” following an operation the size of “Liberation Day.”

But that didn’t stop Trump’s loudest critics in the media from having a field day all week, with networks like CNN and MSNBC giving front page coverage to the stock market’s tumult.

With the stock market still reacting to “Liberation Day” just five days into Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, it’s little wonder that the president’s critics are focused on that.

However, Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Monday to note that, despite the furor from Democrats and the media, things were actually going rather well.

Should Trump stick with his tariff strategy? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (179 Votes) No: 3% (5 Votes)

(And including a not-so-subtle call-to-action for the Federal Reserve.)

“Oil prices are down, interest rates are down (the slow moving Fed should cut rates!), food prices are down, there is NO INFLATION, and the long time abused USA is bringing in Billions of Dollars a week from the abusing countries on Tariffs that are already in place,” Trump posted Monday morning.

He continued: “This is despite the fact that the biggest abuser of them all, China, whose markets are crashing, just raised its Tariffs by 34%, on top of its long term ridiculously high Tariffs (Plus!), not acknowledging my warning for abusing countries not to retaliate.

“They’ve made enough, for decades, taking advantage of the Good OL’ USA!”

The president also made sure to point out who he blamed for this unbalanced trade: “Our past ‘leaders’ are to blame for allowing this, and so much else, to happen to our Country.

“MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

You can view the post below for yourself:

Despite that message, it would be remiss not to mention the fact that a couple days earlier on Saturday, Trump did warn Americans that they would need to “HANG TOUGH” during the initial fallout of “Liberation Day.”

“THIS IS AN ECONOMIC REVOLUTION, AND WE WILL WIN. HANG TOUGH, it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” he posted to Truth.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.