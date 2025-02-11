Share
President Donald Trump, left, had a message for Palestinian Hamas fighters, right, seen escorting Ohad Ben Ami on a stage before handing him over to a Red Cross team in central Gaza Saturday as part of the fifth hostage-prisoner exchange of a fragile ceasefire.
President Donald Trump, left, had a message for Palestinian Hamas fighters, right, seen escorting Ohad Ben Ami on a stage before handing him over to a Red Cross team in central Gaza Saturday as part of the fifth hostage-prisoner exchange of a fragile ceasefire. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images; Eyad Baba - BABA -AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Issues New Counsel to Israel on Hamas: On Saturday, Get Ready for 'All Hell to Break Loose'

 By Jack Davis  February 10, 2025 at 6:00pm
President Donald Trump issued a strong threat to Hamas Monday regarding any potential glitches in releasing hostages.

The terror group claimed that Israel had violated the terms of the shaky ceasefire that ended fighting in Gaza.

It said it was postponing a hostage release scheduled for Saturday.

“As far as I’m concerned, if all of the hostages aren’t returned by Saturday at 12 o’clock — I think it’s an appropriate time — I would say cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out,” Trump said, according to The Hill.

“And if they’re not returned — all of them, not in drips and drabs, not two, and one, and three, and four and two. Saturday at 12 o’clock. And after that, I would say all hell is going to break out,” Trump said.

Trump said he was offering his personal opinion, and not trying to order Israel to do as he said.

When asked what he meant by all hell breaking loose, Trump replied, “Hamas will find out what I mean.”

Hamas military wing spokesman Hudhaifa Kahlout said Monday that Israel Defense Forces are not allowing enough aid into Gaza, according to the Times of Israel.

“The release of the prisoners, which was scheduled for next Saturday, February 15, 2025, will be postponed until further notice, pending the occupation’s compliance and retroactive fulfillment of the past weeks’ obligations,” Kahlout said.

An estimated 73 of the 251 hostages taken when Hamas massacred Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023, remain in captivity.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monday called the terror group’s move to delay the hostage release an “outright violation of the ceasefire.”

He said he ordered the IDF to “prepare at the highest level of alert for any possible scenario in Gaza and to protect the [border] communities.”

“We will not return to the reality of October 7,” he said.

On Sunday, Trump said the freed hostages “looked like Holocaust survivors” and “like they haven’t had a meal in a month,” according to Fox News.

“I don’t know how much longer we can take that,” Trump said, “You know, at some point, we’re gonna lose our patience.”

