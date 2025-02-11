Trump Issues New Counsel to Israel on Hamas: On Saturday, Get Ready for 'All Hell to Break Loose'

President Donald Trump issued a strong threat to Hamas Monday regarding any potential glitches in releasing hostages.

The terror group claimed that Israel had violated the terms of the shaky ceasefire that ended fighting in Gaza.

It said it was postponing a hostage release scheduled for Saturday.

“As far as I’m concerned, if all of the hostages aren’t returned by Saturday at 12 o’clock — I think it’s an appropriate time — I would say cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out,” Trump said, according to The Hill.

“And if they’re not returned — all of them, not in drips and drabs, not two, and one, and three, and four and two. Saturday at 12 o’clock. And after that, I would say all hell is going to break out,” Trump said.

BREAKING In response to the Hamas announcement that they were suspending hostage release, President Trump says that if all the hostages aren’t released by Saturday that Israel should cancel the ceasefire deal and “let all hell break loose.” — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 10, 2025

Trump said he was offering his personal opinion, and not trying to order Israel to do as he said.

When asked what he meant by all hell breaking loose, Trump replied, “Hamas will find out what I mean.”

Hamas military wing spokesman Hudhaifa Kahlout said Monday that Israel Defense Forces are not allowing enough aid into Gaza, according to the Times of Israel.

“The release of the prisoners, which was scheduled for next Saturday, February 15, 2025, will be postponed until further notice, pending the occupation’s compliance and retroactive fulfillment of the past weeks’ obligations,” Kahlout said.

An estimated 73 of the 251 hostages taken when Hamas massacred Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023, remain in captivity.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monday called the terror group’s move to delay the hostage release an “outright violation of the ceasefire.”

He said he ordered the IDF to “prepare at the highest level of alert for any possible scenario in Gaza and to protect the [border] communities.”

“We will not return to the reality of October 7,” he said.

“Hamas has been a disaster… I watched the hostages come back today. And they looked like Holocaust survivors, they were in horrible condition. They were emaciated… I don’t know how much longer we can take that.” –President Trump pic.twitter.com/Ku7gHaEjvk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 9, 2025

On Sunday, Trump said the freed hostages “looked like Holocaust survivors” and “like they haven’t had a meal in a month,” according to Fox News.

“I don’t know how much longer we can take that,” Trump said, “You know, at some point, we’re gonna lose our patience.”

