Trump Issues New Orders That Will Make Border Wall Harder, Even More Painful to Climb

Under former President Joe Biden, the southern border wall was being dismantled and sold off. But today, it’s not only expanding, but also becoming more menacing and difficult to traverse.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump wants the border wall painted black, making the structure too hot for illegal immigrants to climb.

“Now, if you look at the structure that’s behind me, it’s tall, which makes it very, very difficult to climb, almost impossible. It also goes deep into the ground, which would make it very difficult, if not impossible, to dig under,” Noem said at a news conference in New Mexico, according to a report from The Hill.

“And today, we are also going to be painting it black. That is specifically at the request of the president, who understands that in the hot temperatures down here, when something is painted black, it gets even warmer, and it will make it even harder for people to climb,” Noem added.

It did not take long to make that decision a reality, as Noem posted Wednesday on social media platform X.

“When we got to work, America faced the worst border crisis in history. Today, that crisis isn’t just under control — it’s been obliterated,” she wrote.

“This wall is part of the difference. Too high to climb. Too narrow to squeeze through. And now, at the President’s direction, it will be painted black — so hot to the touch that criminal illegal aliens won’t even try,” Noem said about Trump’s decision.

Of course, a strong border is just one component of border security, as Noem noted in her post.

“This wall doesn’t work alone. It helps our agents do their job. It stands as both shield and symbol: a monument to President Trump’s unshakable commitment to this country and the safety of the American people.”

It will only be a matter of time before the left discovers this change as a new object for their rage.

If a border wall is not only tall, but also scalding hot, how will MS-13 gang members, rapists, murderers, and traffickers get into our country as easily as they used to?

The simple answer: They won’t.

Those seeking refuge and a better life should pursue legal immigration.

It’s not a solution to simply open the border and allow waves of unvetted people to flow in.

You will surely get individuals like the two Venezuelan illegal immigrants charged with the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray last year. Her body was discovered in a gruesome scene in a creek in Houston, Texas.

Forensic scientists discovered she had also been sexually assaulted.

Trump’s measures to make the wall harder to climb seem mild when compared to the havoc wrought on this country under Biden.

